Riya Kapoor’s wedding: Riya Kapoor’s wedding Sonam Kapoor’s sister Riya Kapoor will tie the knot with long time boyfriend Karan Bulani Photo: Sonam Kapoor’s sister Riya Kapoor is getting married to boyfriend Karan Baluni, preparations are underway

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s sister and famous fashion designer Riya Kapoor is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Karan and Riya have been dating for 13 years. Preparations for Riya’s wedding are in full swing at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu house. No official information has been released by the family about Riya’s wedding yet, but according to media reports, preparations for Riya and Karan’s wedding are underway. The whole process of marriage can take 2 to 3 days.

Preparations for the wedding are in full swing at Anil Kapoor’s house

Many pictures and videos of Anil Kapoor’s house are going viral on social media. Seeing this, it would not be wrong to say that Riya’s wedding preparations are in full swing. After living in London for a year, Sonam returned to Mumbai last month.

Only a few people will attend Riya and Karan’s wedding.

According to India Today, Riya and Karan’s wedding has been kept very private. Only family members and close friends of the couple will be present at the wedding. Karan was spotted outside Riya’s house late on Friday night. Karan was seen leaving the house and entering his luxurious car. Speaking of work front, Riya is a famous fashion designer and producer of Bollywood, while Karan is a filmmaker, Karan has also done many commercials. Karan was her assistant in Riya’s ‘Ayesha’.

Riya has produced 2010 film ‘Ayesha’, 2014 film ‘Khoobsurat’ and 2018 film ‘Veeray The Wedding’. During an interview, Riya had revealed that despite being Anil Kapoor’s daughter, she faced challenges as a female producer in Hindi cinema.

