People

Riya Pandey Wiki, Age, TikTok, Wiki, Height, Biography, Boyfriend, Bio

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Riya Pandey Wiki, Age, TikTok, Wiki, Height, Biography, Boyfriend, Bio
Written by admin
Riya Pandey Wiki, Age, TikTok, Wiki, Height, Biography, Boyfriend, Bio

Riya Pandey Wiki, Age, TikTok, Wiki, Height, Biography, Boyfriend, Bio

Riya Pandey

Riya Pandey Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia

Contents hide
1 Riya Pandey Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia
2 Riya Pandey Wiki, Bio
3 Who is Riya Pandey? and Career
3.1 Riya Pandey Salary, Net Worth
4 Riya Pandey Instagram, Facebook
4.1 Riya Pandey Contact Details
4.1.1 Riya Pandey Family
5 Social Media Stars Wiki

Popular social media star Riya Pandey was born on 1999 in Uttar Pradesh, India. Riya Pandey age 21 years. She belongs to a Hindu family. She completed her tenth studies and graduated from Uttar Pradesh, India. Her mother name Surekha Pandey and father’s name does not reveal yet. She earns around Rs 50-80 Lakhs a year from social media and sponsorships. Although she was upset after Tiktak was shut down in India.

Riya Pandey is one of the most famous Indian social media stars and actress. Riya Pandey is well known on Instagram & TikTok for her dance moves, short videos, and clips. Pandey also appeared in web series and tv serials. She has also huge fan followers on Snapchat, Josh App, Facebook. She has more than 1.1M followers on Instagram. Riya Pandey has more than 225k fans on TikTok and over 2.7M million hearts on it as of August 2021. She is one of the top Indian TikTok video creators. Riya Pandey mainly loves acting, dancing, traveling, blogging, modeling, etc.

Riya Pandey Wiki, Bio

Personal Info Details
Real Name Riya Pandey
Age 21 Years
Date of Birth 1999
Profession Model, Instagram Star, Social Media Influencer
Net Worth Rs 50-80 Lakhs per year
Career Start and End 2017 to Present
Family Father – Unknown
Mother- Surekha Pandey
Nickname Riya Pandey
Hometown Uttar Pradesh, India
Place of Birth Uttar Pradesh, India
Current City UP, India
Phone Number Unknown
Whatsapp Number Unknown
Email Unknown
Educational Qualification Graduated
School Unknown
College Unknown
Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown
Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
Weight 52kg
Figure Size 34C-28-34
Bra Size 34C
Feet & Shoe Size 7
Hair Colour Black
Eye Colour Black
Zodiac Sign Vigo
Ethnicity Indian
Religion Hinduism
Nationality Indian
Hobbies Dancing, Travelling, Shopping
Instagram @riyapandey (1.1M Followers)
Twitter @ RiyaPandey (Followers)
Facebook @ RiyaPandey (Followers)
TikTok @._babygirll._ (225K Followers & 2.7M Likes)
Mx Takatak Id @ RiyaPandey
Snapchat @RiyaPandey
Reddit @
Videos on Youtube @RiyaPandey (3.3K Subscribers)
Official Website None
Movies None
Awards None

Who is Riya Pandey? and Career

Riya Pandey has been very interested in dancing and acting since childhood. She started her acting career with TikTok, and then Instagram. She uploaded her first post on Instagram on DECEMBER 15, 2016. In the beginning, Riya’s video views were very less but still, she kept uploading videos on Instagram. And within a few months, her video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. Within the first three months, she had 100k fan followers. And there too she became very popular in a few days. She currently has 1.1M followers on Instagram as of August 2021. Riya Pandey mainly earns money from the sponsorship of big companies.

READ Also  Palak Tiwari Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Riya Pandey Salary, Net Worth

Riya Pandey earns money from various sources such as Instagram Paid Sponsorship. Riya Pandey did no share her salary details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately Rs 50-80 Lakhs Rupees annually.

Riya Pandey Instagram, Facebook

Riya Pandey has huge fan followers on Instagram (1.1M Followers), TikTok (225k Followers), Facebook, Josh App (69k Followers), Twitter, Youtube Channel (3.3K Subscribers as of August 2021). Every day she shares photos, personal lifestyle, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and short videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Riya Pandey TikTok: @_._babygirll_._ (5.6M Followers & 94M Likes)
Riya Pandey Instagram: @RiyaPandey (3.8M Followers)
Josh Id: @RiyaPandey
Riya Pandey Snapchat ID: @RiyaPandey
Riya Pandey Twitter: @RiyaPandey
Riya Pandey Facebook Page: @RiyaPandey
Riya Pandey Youtube Channel: Click Here @RiyaPandey (3.3K Subscribers)

Riya Pandey Contact Details

You can contact Riya Pandey through social media profile private message. But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Riya Pandey Family

Riya Pandey’s father’s Name does not reveal yet and her mother’s name Surekha Pandey she is a homemaker.

Most searched keywords about Riya Pandey on Google or Bing are Riya Pandey age, Riya Pandey wiki, Riya Pandey pics, Riya Pandey boyfriend name, Riya Pandey Instagram, Riya Pandey marriage, Riya Pandey Twitter, Riya Pandey facebook, Riya Pandey family, Riya Pandey salary, Riya Pandey height, Riya Pandey bio, Riya Pandey net worth, Riya Pandey photo, Riya Pandey Videos, Riya Pandey height.

Riya Pandey Wiki, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites / media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

READ Also  Mohit Manocha (Travelling Desi) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Social Media Stars Wiki


#Riya #Pandey #Wiki #Age #TikTok #Wiki #Height #Biography #Boyfriend #Bio

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment