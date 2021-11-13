rizwan-treated-by-indian-doctor-in-icu-tells-he-is-astonished-by-pace-of-recovery-pakistan-cricketer-shown-get-signed-team-t-shirt-from-pak- opener – Mohammad Rizwan was able to play the semi-final match with the help of Indian, the doctor told that he used to say this about the knockout match even in the ICU

Pakistan cricket team’s opener Mohammad Rizwan has become a hero despite the team’s defeat in the semi-finals. In fact, the Indian doctors treating him are also surprised to see his spirit, the way he played this knockout match after being in the ICU for almost 35 hours.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant innings of 67 runs in 52 balls in the semi-final against Australia. But till a few hours before this match, he was admitted in the ICU, it was disclosed by his own team’s batting consultant Matthew Hayden. At the same time, it is also coming to the fore that an Indian doctor played an important role in Rizwan’s treatment.

According to the report of Khaleej Times, he was treated by Indian-origin doctor Saheer Sanalabdeen at Medeor Hospital in Dubai. The doctors themselves were also surprised to see the way Rizwan recovered and reached the field and showed a great game for his team.

He told that during the treatment, Rizwan was constantly saying the same thing that, I have to play and I have to be with the team. He was admitted to the ICU for almost 30 hours and fought against chest infection before playing a brilliant innings of 67 runs off 52 balls in the semi-final against Australia.

The doctor told that, on November 9, at 12.30 pm, Rizwan was brought to the hospital due to chest problem and cardiac pain due to fever and persistent cough. His pain was unbearable and after the test it was found that he had a serious lung infection. Which usually takes 5 to 7 days to get corrected.

He told that, due to constant pain and problems, he was shifted to ICU. He was in ICU for about 35 hours but he was very confident and strong. The only thing on his mind was the semi-final match. He wanted to play any way in this important match. I am also very surprised to see the speed with which he has recovered.

Due to his dynamic recovery and courage, when his tests were done on Wednesday, he came out quite right. Due to which he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, a day before the match. He also presented a T-shirt of the Pakistan cricket team signed by him to Indian-origin doctor Saheer. After that, how he became a hero even after losing in the semi-finals the next day is in front of everyone.

Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings with captain Babar Azam. He played a brilliant innings of 67 runs in 52 balls which included 3 fours and 4 sixes. He was dismissed on the second ball of the 18th over and was also the highest run scorer for his team. After this, he left no stone unturned in wicketkeeping and contributed immensely for the entire 19 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan, who returned from ICU for 37 out of 39 overs of the match, put all his might on the field. No one could say that he was so ill. Unfortunately, his team could not win the semi-final match, but this spirit of Rizwan has definitely won the hearts of cricket lovers around the world.