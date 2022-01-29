Rj Anmols friend was jealous after hearing about the relationship with Amrita Rao

Recently, an interesting anecdote has come to the fore during Amrita Rao’s husband Anmol’s show ‘Couple of Things’. In which his friend told that when he heard about Amrita and Anmol’s relationship, he started getting jealous.

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao had made a place in millions of hearts with her tremendous acting in the film ‘Vivah’. She played the character of Poonam in this film. Which was well-liked by his fans. On the other hand, Amrita Rao has always kept her relationship with husband RJ Anmol private. He does not like to talk about his personal life. From herself to welcoming the child, she has stayed away from the limelight.

Now this couple is telling fans about their relationship and their journey so far through the series ‘Couple of Things’. During this, he told how they both met and how they started falling in love with each other. Along with this, he also told what problems came in their relationship? In the recent episode of the series, Anmol’s college friend Atul was present with him and he recalled the time when Anmol told him about Amrita and their relationship.

Anmol’s friend Atul said that ‘I was jealous at that time that how did you get such a good partner. That too even after knowing that you are the world’s number one bastard man, dirty, despicable. He further said, ‘The best I know is that your affair did not happen with Katrina Kaif. Otherwise our friendship would have broken.

At the same time, during the same episode, Amrita and Anmol told how they had kept their relationship a secret. He also told that both of them kept their relationship hidden for about seven years. Along with this, both had also gone to Delhi for a secret vacation away from the media and limelight.

Recently, while giving an interview to ‘E-Times’, Amrita Rao had told how husband RJ Anmol had inspired her to be a better person of her own. The actress had said, ‘Anmol and I had become good friends, but when he proposed me. At that time, she only considered him as her friend. After which he decided to stay away from me till he became just a friend. Then I started writing a diary in his memory. It was then that I realized how I became a better Amrita by staying calm and positive in her company.

Let me tell you, Amrita Rao and Anmol suddenly announced marriage on 15 May 2016. Anmol had told about marriage with a small knot. He had written ‘The interview which started 7 years ago is going on. Just Married Amrita Rao to be Strong 2 Days Only. Need your best wishes’.