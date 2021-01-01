RJ Malishka’s dance: Watch RJ Malishka’s dance video for Neeraj Chopra at Red FM Mumbai office, Twitter hit her:

Highlights RJ welcomes Neeraj Chopra with a dance

Neeraj won the second gold in the individual event for India at the Olympics

India won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning a gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, is currently busy giving honors and interviews. Neeraj’s recent interview to a radio channel is going viral on social media.

In fact, the video is from the Red FM office in Mumbai, where RJ Malishka is seen dancing in front of a laptop with some other girls. Neeraj, on the other hand, who joined for the interview through Zoom, is seen quietly watching these girls dance. He does not appear to be in a position to speak.

The show started with ‘Ude Jab-Jab Zulfen Teri, Kavariyar Ka Dil Machle, Aur Jind Meriye …’. After this Malishka says sorry, we didn’t tease you much. Neeraj just says ‘thank you, thank you so much’.

In the second video, Malishka talks about giving Neeraj a magic hug during the interview. She says I want to give a magic hug, will it work? At this, Neeraj is embarrassed and says ‘Thank you, hello from so far away.’

People are very angry after this video went viral on social media. Fans say Malishka should be ashamed. One user wrote, ‘Why is Malishka upsetting our golden boy? I sympathize with him for enduring this level of oppression.

India won a gold medal in the Olympics after 13 years

Neeraj won India’s first gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Abhinav Bindra, a shooter in the individual event, led the country to a gold medal in shooting 13 years ago. This is India’s first medal in Athlet Athletics in more than 100 years. Neeraj won the gold with a throw of 87.58 meters in the second attempt in the final.

