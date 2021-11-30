RJD and BJP MLA clashed in the premises of Bihar Assembly, brother Virendra used abusive language, then Sanjay Saraogi threatened to be seen

On Tuesday, the second day of the winter session of the Bihar Legislature, BJP MLA from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, clashed with RJD MLA and spokesperson brother Virendra in the assembly premises.

There have been several occasions during the proceedings of the House when the conduct of the Hon’ble Hon’ble Ministers has been criticized. In such a situation, a new case has emerged from Bihar. Let us inform that a lot of abusive language was used in the confrontation between Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi and Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra in the Bihar Assembly complex. Both are also being criticized for this.

According to the information received, BJP and RJD MLAs were talking to media persons before the commencement of the proceedings of the session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. During this, a dispute started between the two. The situation came such that the media persons had to intervene.

According to the allegation, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said in a rage that what is your age? Your birth is adulterated. I will kill you by slamming you here. After which the BJP MLA threatened to take a look.

The RJD MLA alleged that he is senior to Sanjay Saraogi. Even after this, he behaved in a rude manner. Questioned my culture. He said that we do not talk in a rude manner with anyone. Be it small or big. But adulterated people like BJP MLAs are present in the government.

While accusing the RJD MLA, BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi said that what is the culture of RJD, it is known from brother Virendra. Such people ran the kidnapping industry. robbed of sand But the disenfranchised people are not getting such an opportunity. The Khisiani cat is in a pillar-like condition. The kind of sanskar they will have, so will the words come out of their mouth.

When the matter of the dispute between the two MLAs reached the Speaker of the Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, he warned RJD MLA Bhai Virendra to be in dignity. He said you are senior. You learn new MLAs from the people. You should take care of your conduct. At the same time, many other MLAs criticized the conduct of the honorable and said that words should be taken care of. This sends a wrong message to the public.