RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Son Tej Pratap blessed Tejashwi Yadav to become Chief Minister of Bihar- Tej Pratap blessed Tejashwi to become Chief Minister, said

Denying the news of rift with Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav said that people are spreading false rumors in this matter. My best wishes to Tejashwi.

Tej Pratap Yadav is such a leader in the politics of Bihar, who remains in the discussion due to his statements and activities. Sometimes playing the flute, sometimes Tej Pratap Yadav, who comes in the form of Lord Shiva, is engaged in proving himself in politics. However, his efforts seem to be getting entangled in family discord. Let us tell you that the news of rift between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav often makes headlines.

Rumors told the news of rift: Due to the rift between the two brothers, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be suffering. In such a situation, now a video of Tej Pratap has surfaced, in which he is seen saying that there is no rift between him and Tejashwi. False rumours are being spread. He said about Tejashwi that, many best wishes to him, he became the Chief Minister.

Reply to Tejashwi’s wish: In fact, on the occasion of JP Jayanti on October 11, Tej Pratap Yadav took out a padyatra. Tejashwi Yadav had said about this, ‘Good luck to everyone, it is a good thing, everyone celebrates.’ When Tej Pratap was questioned about this, he said, “He also has blessings, become the Chief Minister, do work.”

Excluded from the list of star campaigners: Please tell that due to the working style of Tej Pratap, his difficulties are increasing in RJD. The RJD released the list of its star campaigners for the by-elections to Bihar’s Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan assembly seats, which does not include Tej Pratap’s name. It is noteworthy that in this list the names of 20 leaders including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav are included.

In such a situation, there were reports that Tej Pratap can now campaign for the Congress candidate after being dropped from the list of star campaigners. On the other hand, on Thursday (October 7) Congress working president and Congress candidate from Kusheshwarsthan, Ashok Ram, father of Atirek Kumar, met RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. After this meeting, Ashok Ram claimed that Tej Pratap would campaign in favor of Congress.