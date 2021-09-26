RK Vij shows error in Suryavanshi BTS photo: Akshay Kumar film Suryavanshi BTS picture: Akshay Kumar shared BTS picture of his Suryavanshi movie.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates related to him with fans. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently announced the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra. Akshay Kumar thanked him by sharing a picture and informed about the screening of his film ‘Suryavanshi’. The picture, tweeted by Akshay Kumar, angered Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij. However, the actor has taken out RK Vij’s displeasure. The DGP also promised to watch the film.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, ‘Today many families will be thanking Mr. Uddhav Thackeray. Thank you for allowing Maharashtra Cinema to reopen from 22nd October. Now no one will stop or stop – the police are coming. Picture used by Akshay Kumar in his tweet. You can see that Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of an inspector, is sitting at the table, while Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who are playing the role of a senior officer, are standing. The film’s director Rohit Shetty is also seen standing with the trio.



Retweeting Akshay Kumar’s tweet, RK Vijne wrote, “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it is not human.” Replying to RK Vij’s tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘Sir, this is a behind-the-scenes photo. For our artists, as soon as the camera was turned on, it came back to protocol. Always salute our great police force. Hope you like it when you watch the movie.

RK Vij responded to Akshay Kumar’s reply by tweeting. RK Vij wrote in his tweet, ‘Thank you Akshay Kumar for your response and the respect you have shown for the army. My comment was too light. I will definitely watch the movie.