RLD leader asked the full form of GDP, BJP leaders started procrastinating, secretly removed mobile and also checked on Google

The situation of the Indian economy and inflation was discussed in ‘The Lallantop Adda’ held in Meerut. Along with BJP leaders and Congress leaders, leaders of SP, BSP and RLD were also present here. Even before the BJP leader could speak on GDP, the RLD leader challenged him and asked him the full form of GDP, on which he started hesitating. Not only this, later he secretly took out his mobile phone and started checking on Google as well.

The video related to ‘The Lallantop Adda’ is also attracting a lot of attention. It is seen in the video that journalist Saurabh Dwivedi asked the BJP leader, “The economy was on a downfall even before the arrival of Kovid, what would you say about it?” Responding to the question, the BJP leader said, “It is not as if the economy started declining as soon as the BJP government came.”

On the BJP leader’s talk, the journalist said, “Sir, that’s what happened. The economy was going up since the time of the Atal Bihari government, which also benefited the UPA. But people say that the economy fell down due to demonetisation and GST. Now you don’t even celebrate the anniversary of demonetisation. At the same time, increasing his point, the BJP leader further said, “Now the corona epidemic has arrived.”

BJP leaders stuck on the full form of GDP. The leader of RLD also surrounded the public. pic.twitter.com/EsutGtaYUI — Anshul Singh (@anshulsigh) November 20, 2021

The journalist interrupted his point and said that before Corona, the economy was going down. To this the BJP leader said, “As soon as we were improving on it, Corona came.” Meanwhile, the RLD leader asked the BJP leader the full form of GDP and said, “We will talk about GDP later, first ask them the full form of GDP, I challenge.”

In response, the BJP leader said, “It is like this, you become an anchor of a news channel. Tell me about all three agricultural laws. In the midst of the discussion, the BJP leader secretly took out the mobile and started checking on Google as well. On the other hand, RLD leaders also fell silent after only talking about contract farming, after which the journalist himself had to explain to him about the law.

