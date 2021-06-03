RML Hospital Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts, 36 Vacancies Notified





Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has launched the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars Right here.

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor Posts in varied departments on a contractual foundation in ABVIMS, or Dr RMLH’s Web site. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 14 to 17 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Stroll-In-Interview Date- 14 to fifteen June 2021

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Assistant Professor – 36 Vacancies

Anaesthesia – 4 Posts

Anatomy – 1 Put up

Gastroenterology – 2 Posts

Drugs – 10 Posts

O & G- 1 Put up

Physiology – 1 Put up

Nephrology – 1 Put up

Pharmacology – 2 Posts

Endocrinology – 3 Posts

Pediatric Cardiology – 2 Posts

Surgical procedure – 7 Posts

PMR – 1 Put up

Neonatology – 1 Put up

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidates holding a acknowledged MBBS diploma qualification included within the first schedule or second schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of academic qualification included partially 2 of the third schedule must also fulfil the situations laid out in subsection 3 of part 13 of IMC Act, 1956. Put up Graduate Diploma within the involved speciality/tremendous speciality.

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – mustn’t greater than 40 years

RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 95, 000/- monthly consolidated

Obtain RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Learn how to apply for RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 14 June to 17 June 2021 on the workplace of Registrar, ABVIMS, Room No. 107, 1st Flooring and Administrative Block by 9:30 AM on the aforesaid dates with the applying within the prescribed kind together with 4 passport dimension pictures, unique and two pictures of related paperwork. No TA/DA is admissible for attending the interview.