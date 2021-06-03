RML Hospital Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts, 36 Vacancies Notified
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has launched the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars Right here.
RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor Posts in varied departments on a contractual foundation in ABVIMS, or Dr RMLH’s Web site. candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 14 to 17 June 2021.
Necessary Dates:
- Stroll-In-Interview Date- 14 to fifteen June 2021
RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
Assistant Professor – 36 Vacancies
- Anaesthesia – 4 Posts
- Anatomy – 1 Put up
- Gastroenterology – 2 Posts
- Drugs – 10 Posts
- O & G- 1 Put up
- Physiology – 1 Put up
- Nephrology – 1 Put up
- Pharmacology – 2 Posts
- Endocrinology – 3 Posts
- Pediatric Cardiology – 2 Posts
- Surgical procedure – 7 Posts
- PMR – 1 Put up
- Neonatology – 1 Put up
RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification: The candidates holding a acknowledged MBBS diploma qualification included within the first schedule or second schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of academic qualification included partially 2 of the third schedule must also fulfil the situations laid out in subsection 3 of part 13 of IMC Act, 1956. Put up Graduate Diploma within the involved speciality/tremendous speciality.
RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – mustn’t greater than 40 years
RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 95, 000/- monthly consolidated
Obtain RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
Learn how to apply for RML Hospital Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021
candidates can seem for walk-in-interview from 14 June to 17 June 2021 on the workplace of Registrar, ABVIMS, Room No. 107, 1st Flooring and Administrative Block by 9:30 AM on the aforesaid dates with the applying within the prescribed kind together with 4 passport dimension pictures, unique and two pictures of related paperwork. No TA/DA is admissible for attending the interview.
