RM's tweet thanking ARMY for making Butter number 1 on Billboard leaves everyone confused – read deets





The favored South Korean pop band BTS has been gaining a number of consideration for their magical music, their trend, and their immense love for their followers.

Not too long ago, RM is within the limelight for all good causes. He took to his Twitter web page and thanked ARMY for serving to “Butter” debut at No.1 on the Billboard “Sizzling 100” Chart. He tweeted saying, “No, however I simply logged into Weverse musun129… Thanks a lot, and I miss you”. Additionally Read – ARMY requested BTS the that means of numbers within the Butter music video; here is what they revealed

After RM’s newest tweet, followers are questioning what does musun129 means? Effectively, in case you are additionally considering what does this imply, then you aren’t alone. After “musun129” trended, Channel A considered clearing the confusion and answering ARMY. Additionally Read – BTS’ 2013 debut monitor ‘No Extra Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media

Based on the reviews, within the Gyeongsang Province dialect, Musun129 is slang for “What’s going on?” or “What’s occurring?” It is because “일이고” (il-igo) in “무슨 일이고” (museun il-igo) sounds just like the numbers one, two, and 9. One is “일” (il), two is “이”(i, pronounced “ee”), and 9 is “고” (go).

Effectively, RM helps us be taught one thing new daily and we’re glad.

Effectively, a couple of days again V posted a video of himself dancing to Butter track. However he later deleted his video and followers couldn’t consider it. Effectively, later they thought that it might need been V’s try and cease the video from showing on the information.

