RNC committee advances censure of Cheney, Kinzinger over roles on Jan. 6 committee



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Resolution Committee unanimously voted Thursday in favor of a resolution calling for the condemnation of GOP representatives Liz Cheney, R-YO and Adam Kinzinger, R-Isle for their participation. January 6 Congressional Inquiry Panel.

Sources told Gadget Clock that the meeting had limited discussion on the measure, but the language used in the resolution was the subject of intense discussion before the closed-door assembly.

RNC begins buying five-digit ads for Black History Month, taking a ‘complete approach’ to black voter participation

The proposal is now set to be voted on by the full RNC at its general session meeting on Friday, which will be open to journalists.

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans on the committee to investigate the January 6, 2021 incident, and they both voted to impeach former President Trump, along with eight other GOP members of the House.

Shortly after the vote, Cheney issued a statement claiming that RNC members had “voluntarily taken hostage” to Trump and said “history will judge them.”

“Republican leaders are holding themselves hostage to a man who admits he tried to overthrow a presidential election and will pardon the defendants Jan. 6, some of whom have been charged with conspiracy to commit treason,” Cheney said. “I am a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will judge them. I will not stop fighting for our constitutional republic. Whatever.”

A source familiar with today’s proceedings at the RNC winter meeting in Salt Lake City said that the party committee accused of debating the policy has moved a ban on the next Republican presidential nominee from participating in the debate conducted by the Presidential Debate Commission.

Due to party rules, there is now a waiting time before the resolution is passed in full by the party and there is an expectation that could happen next month.

Kinzinger’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Rebecca Castor and Lee Ross of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.