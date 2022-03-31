World

RNC contrasts Dem support of ‘woke’ Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms

41 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
RNC contrasts Dem support of ‘woke’ Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms
Written by admin
RNC contrasts Dem support of ‘woke’ Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms

RNC contrasts Dem support of ‘woke’ Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Republicans are devising a new strategy to get into the mid-2022 election cycle – hitting Disney and other “Week” corporations.

Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital exclusively that democratic support for growing political corporations, such as Disney, could be the goal of the midterm elections this year.

Contrary to McDaniel’s Republican promise, which he called “American values” and supported by “American parents,” corporations that deviated from mainstream America could put themselves at risk.

DEMS is reported to be collecting cash despite lagging poll numbers

“Oak corporations are increasingly out of touch with the American mainstream – and they are doing so at their own risk,” McDaniel said. “Meanwhile, the Republican Party is committed to upholding American values, speaking out on behalf of American parents, and ensuring that our children are not used as pawns in far-left plans to undermine our lives.”

Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, speaks at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Alliance in Las Vegas on November 6, 2021.

Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, speaks at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Alliance in Las Vegas on November 6, 2021.
(Bridget Bennett / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McDaniel also lashed out at Disney’s continued cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Disney Live-action remake “.Mulan“The scene was widely criticized for filming in China’s disputed province of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim people.

Fireworks erupt around Cinderella Castle during the grand opening of Walt Disney World's Fantasyland on December 6, 2012, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Fireworks erupt around Cinderella Castle during the grand opening of Walt Disney World’s Fantasyland on December 6, 2012, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
(Reuters / Scott Audit / File photo)

“Disney is happy to do business in China despite the countless human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party, but will go to great lengths to ensure that American children can learn about sex in kindergarten,” McDaniel continued.

He suggested a connection between the ongoing debate surrounding the Democratic Party, Disney and the school curriculum.

“Liberal activists are working to turn American corporations into dystopian, ultra-awake propaganda weapons for the left. Democrats try to occupy and destroy American institutions to reflect their distorted worldviews.

Click here to download the Gadget Clock app

McDaniel also rallied around remarks made by Republicans Former Vice President Mike Pence In his “Real America” ​​podcast this week, President Biden talks about the failure to address important issues facing the country.

Rona McDaniel (center), chair of the Republican National Committee, at the conclusion of the RNC's winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 4, 2022.

Rona McDaniel (center), chair of the Republican National Committee, at the conclusion of the RNC’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 4, 2022.
(Gadget Clock Lee Ross)

Pence, speaking on Biden’s State of the Union address on the RNC podcast on Tuesday, said the president “served only lip service. [fighting inflation] Because in the same breath he turned around and tried to revive the Build-Back-Broke Bill, which Congress had already rejected. “

The former vice president told McDaniel that “although he provided lip service to protecting the border, in literally the same sentence he was in favor of a more comprehensive general amnesty than before.” I heard a president narrate from a platform. “

Aubrey Spaddy and Tyler McCarthy of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#RNC #contrasts #Dem #support #woke #Disney #GOP #backing #American #values #heading #midterms

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment