RNC contrasts Dem support of 'woke' Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms



First in Fox: Republicans are devising a new strategy to get into the mid-2022 election cycle – hitting Disney and other “Week” corporations.

Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital exclusively that democratic support for growing political corporations, such as Disney, could be the goal of the midterm elections this year.

Contrary to McDaniel’s Republican promise, which he called “American values” and supported by “American parents,” corporations that deviated from mainstream America could put themselves at risk.

“Oak corporations are increasingly out of touch with the American mainstream – and they are doing so at their own risk,” McDaniel said. “Meanwhile, the Republican Party is committed to upholding American values, speaking out on behalf of American parents, and ensuring that our children are not used as pawns in far-left plans to undermine our lives.”

McDaniel also lashed out at Disney’s continued cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Disney Live-action remake “. Mulan “The scene was widely criticized for filming in China’s disputed province of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim people.

“Disney is happy to do business in China despite the countless human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party, but will go to great lengths to ensure that American children can learn about sex in kindergarten,” McDaniel continued.

He suggested a connection between the ongoing debate surrounding the Democratic Party, Disney and the school curriculum.

“Liberal activists are working to turn American corporations into dystopian, ultra-awake propaganda weapons for the left. Democrats try to occupy and destroy American institutions to reflect their distorted worldviews.

McDaniel also rallied around remarks made by Republicans Former Vice President Mike Pence In his “Real America” ​​podcast this week, President Biden talks about the failure to address important issues facing the country.

Pence, speaking on Biden’s State of the Union address on the RNC podcast on Tuesday, said the president “served only lip service. [fighting inflation] Because in the same breath he turned around and tried to revive the Build-Back-Broke Bill, which Congress had already rejected. “

The former vice president told McDaniel that “although he provided lip service to protecting the border, in literally the same sentence he was in favor of a more comprehensive general amnesty than before.” I heard a president narrate from a platform. “

