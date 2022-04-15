RNC votes for Iowa, New Hampshire to retain status as first contests of 2024 primary



The Republican National Committee is steeped in tradition.

On Thursday, the RNC full membership unanimously voted without making any changes to their 2024 presidential-nominated calendar, leaving Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada as the four primary voting states.

The vote approves recommendations passed by a committee at the RNC’s spring training meeting in Memphis, Tennessee, at the National Party’s winter meeting in February. That panel was chaired by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufman and included chairs from the Republican Party of New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

“Thank you @GOPChairwoman and the entire RNC for reaffirming the rules that allowed Iowa to be held in our first Nation Caucus. The Iwans take their responsibilities seriously and are ready to begin our country’s presidential nomination process!” Kaufman tweeted minutes after the vote.

Steve Stepanek, chair of the New Hampshire GOP, told Gadget Clock that “the RNC supports the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada. We do it right in New Hampshire, and the RNC sees great value in continuing this schedule.

The reaffirmation of the RNC’s schedule comes a day after the rival Democratic National Committee took a major step to shake up its longtime presidential primary and Caucasus calendar, which has led Iowa and New Hampshire for decades.

On Wednesday, the DNC’s Rules and Regulations Committee voted to re-apply for state status in the 2024 calendar, along with the two states, Nevada and South Carolina, which host the third and fourth races on the DNC’s schedule. Other states interested in going to the top of the calendar can also apply.

The move by the rules and regulations panel, which oversees the party’s presidential-nominated calendar, could potentially allow a fifth state to receive engraving-out status, meaning it will hold a presidential-nominated preliminary election before March 2024, when the remaining states are allowed to start their competition.

The Iowa Caucus has introduced both the Democratic and Republican nominated calendars for half a century, and New Hampshire has held the first-country presidential primary for a century.

But many Democrats have knocked year after year against both states, claiming they are too white, lacking in a large urban area and not representing the Democratic Party, which has become increasingly diverse over the past few decades. Nevada and South Carolina are much more diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire.

Complicated issues, the Nevada Democrats passed a bill last year that would make the state’s presidential caucus a primary and aim to take the lead in the race for the White House ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. And complicating Iowa’s problems was the dirty reporting of the 2020 Caucus, a national and international story and embarrassing incident for the Iowa Democrats as well as the DNC.

In addition to the four current four early voting states, Michigan and New Jersey have indicated they will apply for engraved-out status.