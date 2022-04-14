RNC votes to withdraw from Commission on Presidential Debates



The Republican National Committee unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Deputies.

The RNC has made it clear that it is not moving away from the presidential debate format, but is objecting to the CPD’s control over the process. RNC chairman Rona McDaniel made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

“Debate is an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debate,” McDaniel said in a statement. “The Presidential Debates Commission has refused to implement simple and general reforms to help ensure a fair debate, including bias and the holding of debates before the vote and the selection of moderators who have not worked for candidates on the debate stage.”

“Today, the RNC has voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find a new, better debate platform to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD to sue the American people.” “She added.

The RNC CPD has compiled a list of complaints about how it conducted previous elections, such as the 26 states not holding their first debates until the preliminary vote in 2020.

The RNC further alleges that a majority of CPD board members publicly insulted former President Donald Trump before the debate.

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign made similar allegations during the 2020 election.

The CPD has not yet responded to the RNC vote.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.