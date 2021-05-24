RNG becomes the champion of MSI 2021



League of Legends: RNG becomes the champion of MSI 2021: Chinese language League winners, Royale By no means Give Up defeated the Damwon Gaming (DWG KIA) at the grand finals of League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2021. In the greatest of 5 video games in the Grand Finals, RNG emerged as the champion of the occasion by defeating 2020 World Champions, ‘Damwon Gaming’. With this win, RNG has received $75,000 USD as the winner’s prize cash.

Mid Season Invitational is one of the largest League of Legends Tournaments the place prime groups round the world take part in the occasion. Whole 12 groups from the regional competitors of League of Legends obtained invited to the occasion the place because of journey restrictions, Vietnamese workforce GAM Esports couldn’t take part.

In the 19 days lengthy League of Legends competitors, groups had participated in the Group Stage, Rumble Stage and Knockout Stage. Royale By no means Give Up and DAMWON Gaming has outlasted the greatest groups from the different 9 areas and certified for the Grand Finals.

2021 Mid Season Invitational: Outcomes

First Place – Royal By no means Give Up

Second Place – DAMWON Gaming

Third -Fourth Place – MAD Lions

Third -Fourth Place – PSG Talon

Fifth Place – Cloud9

Sixth Place – Pentanet.GG

Seventh -Ninth Place – Unicorns Of Love

Seventh -Ninth Place – paiN Gaming

Seventh – Ninth Place – DetonatioN FocusMe

Tenth – Eleventh Place – İstanbul Wildcats

Tenth -Eleventh Place – Infinity Esports

RNG becomes the champion of MSI 2021: With this win, Royal By no means Give Up has received 30% of the complete prize pool which is USD $250,000. Chen “GALA” Wei has received the MVP award of the occasion. That is the second time when RNG received the Mid Season Invitational occasion as a corporation. They’ve received their first MSI in 2018 when it had taken place in Paris, France.

In the meantime, DAMWON Gaming takes residence $50,000 USD for ending at second place at the occasion. DAMWON Gaming is looking forward to defend its throne on this 12 months’s League of Legends World Championship which can happen in Shenzhen, China in November 2021.

