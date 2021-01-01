RO ARO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 411 posts of RO, ARO & Computer Asst at allahabadhighcourt.in

RO ARO Recruitment 2021: Allahabad High Court has released the notification for the post of Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant. Candidates can apply for 411 posts of RO, ARO & Computer Assistant at allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 16, 2021.

Candidates should note that their age should be minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years to apply for the post of RO and ARO. Similarly, for the post of Computer Assistant, the age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum age of 35 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the merit. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the post of Review Officer (RO) will be given a pay scale of Rs 47600 to 151100 as per 7th CPC. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Review Officer will be given a pay scale from Rs 44900 to 142400.

Candidates applying for the post of RO, ARO and Computer Assistant should have Graduate or equivalent degree from any recognized university. Apart from this, candidates should also have a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science from any recognized institute. In addition, candidates must have a minimum typing speed of 25 words per minute. For complete details of educational qualification candidates see official notification.

There will be a single stage exam for the post of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and Computer Assistant. There will be two parts in the exam. Moreover, both the exams will be computer based. For more details regarding Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021 for the post of RO, ARO and Computer Assistant, candidates should have a look at the official website.