Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Says will roam in Delhi with a car Which Run on Hydrogen – Know why Nitin Gadkari said

Nitin Gadkari said that the day is not far when municipal and municipal waste water will be used to make green hydrogen and such fuel-powered cars, bikes and trucks will run on the country’s roads.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he will issue an order to make flex-fuel engines mandatory for car companies in the next two-three days. He said that just as the same car will run on 100% bio-ethanol through flex engine in Brazil, America and Canada, which has been prepared by our farmers, he said that the special thing is that it is a green fuel in which there is no pollution at all. Will be

For your information, let us tell you that more than one fuel can be used in a flex-fuel engine. Praising Indian scientists, Union Minister Gadkari said that after 15 to 20 days, I will have a special kind of vehicle, which will run by separating hydrogen and oxygen from water, that is, green hydrogen. He said that such a car can run, people do not believe at all.

Gadkari said that after a few days, when I take that car out on the road, people will believe it. He said that the day is not far when municipal and municipal waste water will be used to make green hydrogen and such fuel-powered cars, bikes and trucks will run on the country’s roads.

Addressing an event, Gadkari said that India imports petroleum products worth eight lakh crore rupees every year. If India’s dependence on petroleum products continues, the import bill will increase to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years.

“I am going to sign an order in the next two-three days to reduce petroleum imports. Under this, it will be mandatory for car manufacturers to bring flex-fuel engines.