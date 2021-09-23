Roads in rural America could be like Cuba in 20 years
All those stories about Cubans keeping ancient American cars on the road are absolutely true. This is out of necessity: trade sanctions prevent both American cars and parts from making their way to the island, and foreign cars that are available – both new and used – are financially out of reach for all but the most prosperous Cubans. . Because of this, they are the ultimate vehicle scavengers, fabricators and mechanics.
On a trip to Havana in January 2018, our guide for the week was a friendly lady who donned a gorgeous 1950s Chevrolet. One evening, on our way to dinner, we jumped into the big yellow Chevy and started rumbling in the street. A block later, its transmission fell through.
The driver called a taxi, and we got ready for our meal, not sure who would pick us up once our plates were cleared. About two hours later, we were surprised to see a yellow Chevy waiting in the parking lot, its transmission working perfectly.
In the States, this quick fix will only be possible if a fully compatible transmission is lying around a given garage, ready to be installed at the drop of a cap (or transmission). Here, such a scenario would be extremely unusual – but in Cuba it is a different story.
“I know people who have every single replacement part available in the garage in case their car breaks down,” said Paolo Spadoni, an associate professor with expertise in Cuban affairs at Augusta University in Georgia.
As the world’s cars go electric, it might be logical to assume that the mechanical wizardry required to repair a classic internal-combustion car in under two hours will become a deeply discounted skill. After all, President Biden has announced that he wants to see electric vehicles account for a share of all new American car sales by 2030. Fully electric vehicles currently account for about 2 percent of new car sales in the United States.
While the reason would not be trade restrictions, but rather a coming generational shift to electric cars, experts say it is possible that American roads could be similar to those of Cuba, long in vogue for older cars running on gasoline engines. when they usually occur. Traded in for a more fuel-burning model.
“We think Cuba will be there, especially in rural areas of the US,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive. He added that battery advancements will be key to making progress in the number of electric cars on the road. “Borders are really important for people in remote places; You have to walk a long distance to get to the grocery store,” Ms. Krebs said.
Simply put, a lot needs to happen over the next nine years to remotely achieve Mr. Biden’s goal. Electric cars need to be made more affordable. The battery range needs to be increased rapidly. Charging stations need to be as common as gas stations. And the time it takes to charge an electric car needs to drop more in line with gasping a tank.
Meanwhile, Cubans are limited to renting the Chinese-made Cherry Arrizo 5e, according to Carla Bailo, chief executive of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
transition to electric cars
And it’s not the only issue. “The power in Cuba is in crisis, noting that Venezuela is supplying Cuba with the least amount of oil,” said Jorge Salazar-Carrillo, a Cuban native and director of the Florida International University’s Center for Economic Research. “I don’t know of any electric chargers in Cuba.”
In the US, Colorado is one of the most progressive states when it comes to introducing charging stations in out-of-the-way locations. Yet a recent New York Times article about a road trip in an electric car details a weekend that is constantly worrying about the next place to plug it in.
“Range anxiety — it’s a real thing that people have to go through on road trips,” said Jason Courter, chief operating officer of Bellevue Honda in Washington and former president of the American International Automobile Dealers Association.
“You really have to design your course when you’re driving an electric vehicle,” said Mr. Courter. “We need to have a huge charging infrastructure – turning the rest into charging stations. The average gas-station stop takes about 10 minutes. To get just a trickle charge, you have 20 minutes to half an hour, And there are fewer opportunities to get them.”
During this electric switch-over, the cars won’t be sock-hop-era classics, but they may soon show their age. “The average vehicle on American roads is getting older, not younger, so people hang on to vehicles longer,” Ms. Krebs said. “Gas-powered vehicles are going to last a long time, even if we reach 50 percent by 2030.”
Ms. Bailo owns a 1956 Chevy Bel Air, the likes of which you’ll find on the streets of Havana. “Right now, the average American can only afford a car that is 14 years old,” she said.
He said: “Old cars aren’t complicated. The body lasts forever, so you’re only dealing with engine parts. It’s easy. There aren’t a lot of parts out there.”
Mr. Salazar-Carrillo recounts his own cumbersome EV journey with a fellow professor at the University of Vermont.
“They had to calculate because there weren’t many electric stations,” said Mr. Salazar-Carrillo, adding that a stop took about an hour to charge. “I think combustion-engined cars are going to disappear more slowly than people believe. There will still be some families and businesses that return to gasoline-powered cars. Regular cars can go that way. How do you see things in Cuba.”
Both Mr Salazar-Carrillo and Mr Courter question how green electric vehicles really are, pointing to an already strained power grid as well as their potential to tax the process of manufacturing batteries.
“Many people worry about how this will tax the grid, especially with the rolling brownout in California,” Mr. Courter said. “Some of the message behind Electric is that it’s clean. But what did it take to make that battery? It still took factories, and it still took mining, which isn’t the cleanest process from what I’ve read.” Is. “
The power source is a central element.
“If it’s a coal-fired plant down the road firing that electric car, it’s a bit of a wash,” said Ty Monroe, manager of Northern European Auto Recyclers in Seattle, where Tesla Jacks appear to multiply like rabbits. give. “But it’s a net advantage here in the Northwest, because we have hydropower.”
Mr. Monroe’s Scrapyard specializes in salvaging and fixing old Volvos – Volvo is a manufacturer that has promised to go fully electric by 2030. So, they have a vested interest in keeping used cars for as long as they can. Yet he hopes electrification is inevitable.
“The days of the internal-combustible engine are numbered,” he said. “It makes sense that Volvo is sticking with its lineage and wants to be more environmentally friendly and vanguard. If these parts become more obscure, it’s worth having a ’60s muscle car and having parts like that.” It will be a short-lived boom as we go more electric, but in 100 years, good luck going to a junkyard and finding a part for a gas-powered car. “
A full century, it’s a safe bet that there will be highways in the sky and we’ll all be Jetsons – if the planet is near us by then. In the near future, however, things could get a little weird, with colonies of well-preserved F-150s wandering around rural roads in search of a real filling station, while their electric counterparts are reunited with an abundant supply of urban extension wires. become alive.
And short of a revolution, Cubans will still be driving cars that remind us of the good times, cars that remind us of better times.
