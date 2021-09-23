Roads in rural America could be like Cuba in 20 years

All those stories about Cubans keeping ancient American cars on the road are absolutely true. This is out of necessity: trade sanctions prevent both American cars and parts from making their way to the island, and foreign cars that are available – both new and used – are financially out of reach for all but the most prosperous Cubans. . Because of this, they are the ultimate vehicle scavengers, fabricators and mechanics.

On a trip to Havana in January 2018, our guide for the week was a friendly lady who donned a gorgeous 1950s Chevrolet. One evening, on our way to dinner, we jumped into the big yellow Chevy and started rumbling in the street. A block later, its transmission fell through.

The driver called a taxi, and we got ready for our meal, not sure who would pick us up once our plates were cleared. About two hours later, we were surprised to see a yellow Chevy waiting in the parking lot, its transmission working perfectly.

In the States, this quick fix will only be possible if a fully compatible transmission is lying around a given garage, ready to be installed at the drop of a cap (or transmission). Here, such a scenario would be extremely unusual – but in Cuba it is a different story.