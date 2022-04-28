Rob Gronkowski brings Gronk Beach to Las Vegas, first-round draft picks on the guest list



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rob Gronkowski is bringing the party to Las Vegas on Friday.

Grunk Beach is back and is coming to the “entertainment capital of the world” on the second day of the draft. Gronkowski teamed up with partners Pepsi Stronger Together, Emskult Neo, Alkaline 7 and Ador Me to host the event at the Encore Beach Club in Wine.

Chainsmokers, Kim Lee, DJ Five and Duke Twins will perform and Grank’s girlfriend, supermodel Camille Kostek, is expected to have her own setup at the event. Other big celebrities are expected to attend.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“During my holiday of the year in 2020, I didn’t want to sit in the Super Bowl, so we brought Grunk Beach to Miami,” Gronkowski told Gadget Clock Digital. “Everyone has seen, my friends and teammates – people like Coach (Bill) Belichic, Lizo and Triple H. The first event sold 3,000 tickets in just 10 minutes, so I can’t imagine how crazy Grunk Beach Vegas would be.” Going.

“Not to mention, the Rookies need something fun to do, and I’m personally inviting every first-round draft pick to celebrate with me at Grunk Beach.”

Sports psychiatrist breaks the pressure of the NFL Draft, revealing how athletes can cope with anxiety

Gronkowski says fans who take part should expect something they have never seen before.

“Expect a party you’ve never felt before,” he said. “This is not your standard pool party in Las Vegas. This is not your typical weekend in the calendar. This is the draft weekend in Las Vegas. They are closing the strip, and everyone is invited to my party. Expect the kings of Vegas, and one of my favorite artists in the world, The Chainsmokers, to bring back the 808’s. Hopefully my brothers will be wild on the stage in the Pit Viper shed during the champagne shower. “

The NFL is staging its draft in Vegas for the first time.

Grankovsky said his drafting experience was memorable. He was able to celebrate with his family when the New England Patriots selected him in the second round in 2010.

“Ozzy fans know it, but I missed my junior year in Arizona because of back surgery,” Grank recalls. “I wasn’t exactly a favorite of the NFL Draft, so I remember thinking to myself when I got the call, ‘Wow. I did it. I’m in the NFL.’ Then my whole family turned into a pile of dogs, and we started chanting and swaying together. And, to me, it was a special moment. I will never forget it. “

Gronk Beach opens at noon local time for participants in the draft.