Rob Gronkowski drops cryptic message about NFL future



NewYou’ll be able to hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rob Gronkowski dropped a mysterious remark about the future of his NFL recreation in response to a social media put up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers working after Leonard Fornet.

Gronkowski has not but determined whether or not he’ll proceed taking part in within the league. He has performed for the Buccaneers for the final two seasons after spending a number of years with the New England Patriots.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

His mysterious message has raised eyebrows amongst NFL followers.

Fornett requested on Instagram what number of No. 7 jerseys he was going to see on the stand for the 2022 season. Gronkovsky replied, “I’ll characterize a 7 jersey within the stand for you!”

Fornet replied to Gronkovsky, “Inform Homi to not tear me all the way down to carry you again.”

Titans proprietor Willis Ryan downplay Tanehill’s mentorship feedback: ‘Every part is nice’

Bukania star Tom Brady wished Gronkowski a contented birthday on Sunday in his Instagram story. He additional requested that the tight finish “nonetheless be annoying.”

It’s unknown right now what he’ll do after leaving the put up. He instructed TMZ Sports activities in April that he was not but able to decide to soccer.

“Proper now, I am not prepared to return to that subject,” Gronkowski mentioned. “I am not able to be dedicated to soccer proper now.”

He has been in a holding sample for the reason that Buccaneers have been eradicated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January.

“I am simply going to take a while, take my thoughts off soccer for a number of weeks,” he later instructed Gadget Clock Digital on the time. “You recognize, let this resolution come naturally in a number of weeks. Thus far, , you possibly can’t make that call. Your feelings are flying so excessive, they’re up and down, particularly after such a loss. It actually stings just a little.”