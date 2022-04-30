Rob Gronkowski leads ‘USA’ chants, signs gear for military vets at Gronk Beach



Rob Gronkowski, his family and supermodel girlfriend Camille Kostek brought Grunk Beach to Encore Beach Club in Win Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The superstar danced on the NFL Tight End stage when the DJs hit, and fans packed up at the beach club to catch a glimpse of the four-time Super Bowl champion and his famous family.

Within the party, Gronkowski led the “USA” slogan and signed gear for military veterans in attendance.

Before thanking the Army, Gronkowski said, “Thank you for coming here to Encore Beach Club and showing us some love.”

Covering the eyes of the Pete Vipers, Gronkowski then introduced autographed footballs to the cheering crowd.

It would not have been a party without the Gronkowski family.

Gordon Gronkowski, affectionately known as “Daddy Grank”, wore a classic Hawaiian shirt that looked like a Delorian figure. He also sported a pit viper over his eyes. He told Gadget Clock Digital that the Grank Beach Party is one of a kind.

“If you’ve never been in it, you’re missing out. It’s really a one-time hell,” he said.

Chris Granowski also attended the party. He wore a tank top from the Grunk Nation Youth Foundation while holding an ice shaker cutout.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that the party had already closed the chain before 1pm local time.

“They’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s going to be crazy. Vibe is already popping up,” he said. “I’m excited for it.”

Chris Gronkowski says he hasn’t been to Vegas for a while but is thrilled to be back.

“You won’t see anything like it anywhere else,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

Rob Gronkowski’s future is still very much in the sky. He told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that he has not yet decided whether he will return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played 12 games in 2021 and caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.