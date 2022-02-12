Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight and Rob Grankowski said Friday that he believes NFL great Tom Brady will return to the league “in a few years.”

Speaking to USA Today Sports on Friday, Brady’s former teammate and four-time Super Bowl champion said he believes Brady’s retirement is potentially temporary.

Rob Grankowski wants to play next to this quarterback that Tom Brady has retired

“The guy can play at any age,” Gronkovsky, 32, told the outlet. “If he’s 50, he can still come back. I think he’ll come back but in a couple of years. The man is an animal. He can play at any time.”

Brady officially announced his retirement earlier this month after winning 22 seasons and seven Super Bowls.

“It’s hard for me to write, but here it is: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” the 44-year-old said in a statement. “I’ve loved my NFL career and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things I need to focus on.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after a Gronkowski 2-yard touchdown pass in Flair Tampa.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after a Gronkowski 2-yard touchdown pass in Flair Tampa.
(AP Photo / Scott Audit)

Gronkowski, himself, retired before the 2019 season – but returned to Tampa in 2020 to play with Brady.

Brady and Gronkowski teamed up for two touchdowns in the Super Bowl LV to win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronkovsky – who will become a limited free agent in March – signed a one-year deal with the Buchananians in March last year.

Rob Grancoski thanks Tom Brady for his heartfelt message: ‘You are a legend and always will be’

The career has 623 catches and 92 touchdowns at 9,286 yards in 143 regular-season games.

Gronkowski and Brady have the most touchdowns for quarterback-receiver combo in playoff history.

What he will do next remains unclear, and he previously told Gadget Clock Digital that he would take a few weeks to decide.

“You just want to settle down, let everything flash, and make a decision from there in a few weeks. See how you feel, what I’m thinking then. It’s going to be a little process, but I’m sure I’ll have my time with it.” We’re going to take it, no doubt. But we’ll see what happens to humans, anything can go up in the air, “Gronkowski explained.

“I’ll find out in the future,” he told USA Today Sports. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, having a good time, having some smiles.

Gronkowski’s brother said in September that he had not seen him play with another quarterback.

Gadget Clock’ Ryan Gados, Nick Gades, Daniel Canova and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

