Rob Key hints at Alex Hales return for England Now after 3 years will England return to the team?

Opener Alex Hales may return to the England national cricket team after three years as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) newly appointed Managing Director Rob Key feels the batsman has spent enough time away from the team due to consumption of a banned substance. Spent outside. Hales was dropped from England’s ODI World Cup squad in 2019.

The ‘Guardian’ had told in its report that he was banned for three weeks for consuming the banned drug. The 33-year-old batsman has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20 Internationals for England. Hales last played for England in 2019. Hales, who plays T20 leagues around the world, pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) this year citing the fatigue of the bio bubble.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Hales for 1.20 crores ahead of the mega auction. According to the Guardian, Rob Key said, “I will have to talk to the people involved in that decision, but I think Alex Hales will be available for selection. I think he has spent enough time outside. But that doesn’t mean he has been included in the team. This is a different kind of debate.

A look at Hales’ career Hales, a right-handed batsman, has scored 573 runs in 11 innings of 11 Tests at an average of 27.29. This includes five fifties. Apart from this, in 67 innings of 70 ODIs, he scored 2419 runs with the help of 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries. His average was 37.8. At the same time, in 60 T20s, he scored 1644 runs at an average of 31.02. In this he scored one century and eight half-centuries.

Played six matches in IPL- Hales has been a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, he did not get a chance to play many matches and his performance has also not been special. In six innings of six matches, he has scored 148 runs at an average of 24.67. During this, he could not score a single half-century or century. His high score is 45 runs.