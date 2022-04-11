Rob Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering



Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred gifted Bose headphones to major league players as a peace offer on the opening day after a 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.

Major League Baseball confirmed that a letter signed by Headphone and Manfred was left in each player’s locker when the teams started their season on Thursday and Friday. Current is first reported by Athletic.

“Please accept this gift as a small gesture of my appreciation for the hard work and respect you have shown to our incredible fans as a major,” wrote Manfred. “Thank you for what you do in a game with such a rich history and deep money to our fans in the United States and around the world. We wish you a successful season.”

Manfred’s relationship with the players has been strained since he replaced Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014.

At a news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end the lockout this winter, Manfred admitted that he had failed in his role as a diplomat to the players and promised to improve relations.

Asked what Manfred could do to fix things this spring, the players told the Associated Press that the commissioner could do more to present himself as a steward of the game. At least one player, St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Adam Wainwright, said he felt the damage was irreparable.

“Simply put, he does nothing for us,” Wainwright said. “I know how to read it, so Commissioner Manfred, don’t take it personally. That’s what it looks like from the players’ point of view.”