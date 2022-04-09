Robbery in Delhi house of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, cash and jewelery missing! Theft, crores of cash and jewelery missing in Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi house!

Strictly questioning the staff

However, it remains to be seen whether the staff is able to catch the thieves or not. According to a news of ABP News Marathi, along with searching outside, the police is also strictly interrogating the staff of the house.

interrogating 25 people

Delhi Police is interrogating 25 people besides 9 caretakers, driver, gardener and other employees in this case. Not just Delhi Police, FSL is also involved in collecting evidence from the crime scene, which is Sonam and Anand’s Delhi home.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

There is no response from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in this matter. The police are very active at this time and they are also scanning the CCTV footage of last year to identify any suspects in the case.

27 crores cheated

Last month, a report also claimed that Rs 27 crore was duped from the firm of Sonam’s father-in-law. 10 people were also arrested in that case. Sonam and Anand currently live in Mumbai and this incident was carried out in Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws’ house.