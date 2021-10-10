Robbery in Pushpak Express: Robbery and gangrape Pushpak Express

Passengers on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train between Igatpuri and Kasara stations were beaten.

Ankush Kumar of Kurla said the accused were robbing with knives, beating anyone who protested.

The incident of rape and robbery of a female passenger in the Pushpak Express from Lucknow to Mumbai has shocked everyone. A 20-year-old woman passenger on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train between Igatpuri and Kasara stations was allegedly raped by some robbers on Friday evening. They beat and robbed the passengers.

Ankush Kumar from Kurla, who was traveling in the train, said the accused was robbing him with a knife. If anyone objected, they would beat him. Mushtaq of Bhiwandi said that he was robbed of five thousand rupees. There was an atmosphere of fear throughout the box. People were shouting.

The accused was drunk

“One of us called the control room and as soon as the train reached Kasara station, people started shouting,” said one passenger. By then the police had arrived. Police arrested one accused and went to the toilet, which was later handed over to Kalyan police. Some of the accused got down when the train slowed down at Ghat. All the accused were in a state of intoxication.

Four accused have been arrested in the case. The other accused are absconding, three police squads have been formed to nab them. The arrested accused have been remanded in police custody for seven days.

Mumbai GRP has registered a case against the accused. A case under Railway Act was registered at the Kalyan Railway Police Station on Saturday. Kaiser Khalid (Commissioner of Police, Mumbai GRP)

Police received the information from a tweet

Mumbai GRP Commissioner of Police Kaiser Khalid said the crime took place while the express train was passing through the Ghat section. Khalid tweeted about the incident and police action. According to the information received, the express train had left Igatpuri station towards Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 8 people climbed into the normal bogie with weapons. The accused started robbing the passengers by showing weapons. Mobiles and money were snatched from most of the passengers. 16 passengers were robbed. A 20-year-old woman traveling with her husband has been charged with rape.

The arrested accused are Prakash alias Pakya, Arshad Hussain Sheikh, Arjun Subhash Singh Pardesi and Kishore Nandu Sonawane alias Kalu. They range in age from 20 to 21 years. Police are checking their old records. The accused are said to be residents of Igatpuri, Malvani and Ghoti.

Medical examination of the victim

Kaiser Khalid said that when the train reached Kasara, the passengers had asked for help. He said GRP Mumbai officials and staff took immediate action and arrested the four accused.

He said in another tweet, ‘The victim is 20 years old and has been taken for medical examination by our female officer. That’s fine. We are gathering all the evidence. Our team is investigating the accused.

Mobile snatching of passengers

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Crime Branch teams are investigating the matter. According to the information received, the accused looted Rs 96,390, mostly mobile phones, from the passengers in the train. Police have so far seized assets worth Rs 34,200 from the accused.