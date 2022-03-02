Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee



Massachusetts police are searching for a woman they say stole nearly তিন 3,000 worth of merchandise from a TJ Max, and then spraying pepper on a store employee who tried to stop her.

Surveillance video shows the incident in Newton just before 6pm on Sunday.

“One of us walked into the store, looked around, took a hoodie, and walked out the door with two purses,” Lieutenant Bruce Apothecary told Boston 25 News.

The spray was sprayed exactly on the employee’s face.

“When someone uses force and violence, uses chemical sprays, it becomes robbery,” said Lieutenant Apothekar. He added that police never advise retailers to go after shopkeepers.

Police are hoping that no one will be able to identify the robber and his accomplice. Investigators say the two women entered the store together.

The suspect, shown in surveillance video wearing a sweatshirt, grabbed a hoodie before being told to look for a purse lock behind the counter. The suspect then asks to see a second purse, but when he is told that he can only look at one at a time, he grabs two Balenciaga bags and leaves.

This is the third incident involving pepper spray in the Boston-area business since Feb. 7, Boston 25 News reports.

“In early February, two of us were walking around with a CVS item, and a man filled a red basket and walked out the door,” Apothecar said. In that instance, a CVS worker tried to stop the man while spraying pepper.

Police do not believe CVS and TJ Maxx are related to the incident.

Boston police are also searching for two men accused of assault while using pepper spray in a business on Monday afternoon.

Police found an employee of TJ Max who had been sprayed with pepper with a red face and swollen eyes. He was taken to hospital for treatment.