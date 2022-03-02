World

Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee
Written by admin
Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee

Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Massachusetts police are searching for a woman they say stole nearly তিন 3,000 worth of merchandise from a TJ Max, and then spraying pepper on a store employee who tried to stop her.

Surveillance video shows the incident in Newton just before 6pm on Sunday.

Robbery suspect pepper sprays Massachusetts TJ Maxx employee

A robber suspect is seen on camera spraying pepper on a TJ Max employee in Newton, Mass.
(Newton Police)

Mayor Eric Adams more police, NYPD subway crime more than 200% in weeks after service deployment

“One of us walked into the store, looked around, took a hoodie, and walked out the door with two purses,” Lieutenant Bruce Apothecary told Boston 25 News.

The spray was sprayed exactly on the employee’s face.

“When someone uses force and violence, uses chemical sprays, it becomes robbery,” said Lieutenant Apothekar. He added that police never advise retailers to go after shopkeepers.

Police are hoping that no one will be able to identify the robber and his accomplice. Investigators say the two women entered the store together.

The suspect, shown in surveillance video wearing a sweatshirt, grabbed a hoodie before being told to look for a purse lock behind the counter. The suspect then asks to see a second purse, but when he is told that he can only look at one at a time, he grabs two Balenciaga bags and leaves.

The mother who lost her baby while shooting in Atlanta is on Biden’s crime agenda

This is the third incident involving pepper spray in the Boston-area business since Feb. 7, Boston 25 News reports.

READ Also  How to get a coronavirus booster shot in New York City.

“In early February, two of us were walking around with a CVS item, and a man filled a red basket and walked out the door,” Apothecar said. In that instance, a CVS worker tried to stop the man while spraying pepper.

Police do not believe CVS and TJ Maxx are related to the incident.

Boston police are also searching for two men accused of assault while using pepper spray in a business on Monday afternoon.

Police found an employee of TJ Max who had been sprayed with pepper with a red face and swollen eyes. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

#Robbery #suspect #pepper #sprays #Massachusetts #Maxx #employee

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Hands-On Cultural Center For Individuals With Developmental Disabilities Opens On Long Island – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment