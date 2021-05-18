Robert De Niro says leg injury may prevent him from attending 20th anniversary of Tribeca Film Festival

A leg wound may perchance perchance additionally maintain Robert De Niro from celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Pageant. The accident occurred closing week in Oklahoma whereas on subject for the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The 2-time Oscar winner without delay flew relieve to New York to catch it checked out.

“My leg is gleaming … I ripped a ligament I philosophize in my quad, so I the truth is need to private it reattached to my knee. However’s it’s OK,” De Niro acknowledged Saturday true by an interview selling this 12 months’s Tribeca events. “It’s all manageable. That’s all. All true.”

The accident occurred at his on-field dwelling, and the actor turned not consequently of shoot further scenes for a number of weeks.

Whereas his scenes for the movie may perchance perchance additionally moreover be pushed relieve further to accommodate his restoration, he may perchance perchance additionally not private the similar luxurious when the Tribeca Film Pageant kicks off on 9 June. De Niro co-essentially primarily based the match with producer Jane Rosenthal.

“Yeah, I don’t know on story of I the truth is private (surgical procedure on) my leg, I obtained the full issue. I’m not apparent we’ll need to resolve that out,” De Niro acknowledged. “We’ll resolve that out after we catch nearer.”

Based totally on David Grann’s non-fiction contemporary, Scorsese’s movie tells the yarn of the Nineteen Twenties investigation into the Osage Indian murders by the newly former Federal Bureau of Investigation.

De Niro stars as William Hale, a extraordinarily fantastic Oklahoma rancher. Killers of the Flower Moon marks the tenth attribute movie collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. The movie additionally stars one different Scorsese customary, Leonardo DiCaprio, as Ernest Burkhart, one among the important thing figures throughout the murders.