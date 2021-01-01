Robert Downey Jr.: Iron Man fame Robert Downey Jr.’s father dies at 85

The father of Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., known worldwide as ‘Iron Man’, has died at the age of 85. Robert Downey Jr. shared the news of his father’s death with fans on his Instagram account. He said his father died while sleeping at his home in New York late Tuesday night. He has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the past few years.

The actor shared a monochrome picture of his father, RDJ wrote, ‘Bob d. Sr. 1936-2021. The father died peacefully in his sleep the next night after suffering from Parkinson’s disease. He was very optimistic. Rosemary Rogers Downey, you were a Mahatma. You are with us in our memories and prayers.





Robert Downey Sr. was born in New York City. Formerly his name was Robert Elias Jr. He wanted to enlist in the army, so he changed his name to his stepfather. After a few days in the military, he moved to New York with his sister. Where he tried his hand at filmmaking.