Robert Griffin III angling for NFL return

11 hours ago
Nowadays, you can find Robert Griffin III on ESPN broadcasts that breaks down the events surrounding the NFL.

But at one point, Griffin III was a Heisman Trophy winner who wanted to reinvent the game with his unique style of play. Injuries snatched him to build on his great Rocky campaign, but Griffin III is still not giving up on returning to the NFL.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

File - This October 13, 2019, file photo Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III works before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore.

(AP Photo / Julio Cortez, file)

Griffin made the announcement on Tuesday The Rich Eisen Show That he would love to go to Chicago to work as a consultant and to back up second year quarterback Justin Fields.

“Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as possible in the quarterback room would be a great situation,” Griffin III said.

Griffin added that to the frustration of Washington fans, he would enjoy playing for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. Griffin III, who attended high school in Copras Cove, Texas, will be returning home to Dallas.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III # 10 throws a pass during a volunteer minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Beria, Ohio on April 21, 2016.

(Nick Camet / Diamond Image / Getty Images)

“I’ve been delivered from a lot of teams,” said Griffin III. “Going home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear it, but it would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons are there. [Marcus] Mariota and [Desmond] Ryder will be a great situation for me. “

The 32-year-old is best suited in the NFL with the Ravens from 2018-20. He got a spot start in 2020 due to the Ravens COVID-19 problem, falling to the Baltimore 19-14 Steelers.

Robert Griffin III speaks on stage during the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(David Baker / Getty Images)

In his seven seasons with the Commanders, the Browns and the Ravens, Griffin III led 16-26 under Center, earning his first and only Pro Bowl nomination in 2012.

