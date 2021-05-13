Robert Hentschel appointed Norton Motorcycle CEO by TVS, Vittorio Urciuoli joins as CTO- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Robert Hentschel appointed Norton Motorcycle CEO by TVS, Vittorio Urciuoli joins as CTO- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Press Belief of India

TVS Motor Firm on Thursday mentioned it has appointed Robert Hentschel as the Chief Govt Officer (CEO) of iconic British model Norton Motorcycle, which it acquired final yr. Hentschel replaces John Russell who steps down from his position as an interim CEO. Moreover, Vittorio Urciuoli has been named as the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the Solihull-based motorbike model. Hentschel joins Norton from Valmet Automotive Holding the place he has served as Managing Director since 2017. Urciuoli’s former key roles throughout the international automotive business embody Director of URVI Ltd, Head of Powertrain at Lotus Vehicles and Challenge Chief at Ferrari and Aprilia Racing.

“TVS has created a plan for Norton to rework into the long run. The model will retain its core values which will likely be interpreted in a contemporary manner for the shoppers of right now and tomorrow. As a part of this we’re excited to welcome on board a brand new administration crew led by Robert to steer this subsequent section of the journey,” TVS Motor Firm Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu mentioned in an announcement.

During the last 12 months, TVS has ensured {that a} clear technique for the transformation of Norton has been delivered with vital enhancements to the product and the creation of a world class manufacturing facility in file time, he added.

“Now, Norton is able to transfer to the following section of its journey,” Venu famous. TVS Motor Firm, the nation’s third largest motorbike maker, had acquired Norton Bikes in April 2020.

Shortly after the acquisition, TVS had appointed Russell to stabilise the corporate and create a platform that now permits Norton to start making and delivering superior know-how bikes worthy of the long-lasting marque to a rising international buyer base.

“Underneath the strategic course of TVS Motor, Norton has already achieved unimaginable success which incorporates being rescued from administration and starting the rebuilding course of. A extremely motivated crew has been assembled, bringing round 100 new expert jobs to the area, to which we will likely be including extra sooner or later as the enterprise grows,” Hentschel famous.

Norton is as soon as once more poised to construct the best bikes on this planet, he added. Norton Bikes is thought for manufacturing well-known fashions such as the 650SS, Atlas, Commando, Dominator, Manx and Navigator.