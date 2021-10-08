Robin Sharma of ‘Mirzapur’ got inspiration from Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu | Robin Sharma of ‘Mirzapur 2’ got inspiration from this Bollywood actress, know whose admirers are

New Delhi: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who got a place in the hearts of people as Robin Sharma in ‘Mirzapur 2’, has revealed that he has been very much influenced by a Bollywood actress. Priyanshu will soon be seen in the Bollywood film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Ahead of the film’s release, Priyanshu has revealed that he has learned a lot from this film in his professional life.

Taapsee Pannu’s fan

Priyanshu Painyuli praised his co-actor Taapsee Pannu and said that with him he has learned to be a hardworking actor. Priyanshu said that I was really excited to work with Taapsee when I heard that she is playing the role of Rashmi, I was quite happy. Because I have always been a fan of his work and his choices as an actor. We became friends from the day we met.

Taapsee has these qualities

He described Taapsee as a calm and genuine person. He said, ‘You can easily connect with them. We used to talk about everything around the world. They used to pull each other’s legs for strange things, which was definitely not for training purposes. It was just for fun. I have had a great time shooting with him.

Will release on G5

Priyanshu said that they did not train together as they needed a very different tough training to run. He said that with Taapsee, I learned how to be a disciplined, committed and really hardworking actor. ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will release on Zee 5.

