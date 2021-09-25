Robinhood Hits College Campus, Where Credit Card Companies Are Afraid to Walk
Robinhood, the free stock-trading app with 21 million active users and counting, is about to hit the road to a college coffeehouse tour to attract new customers.
Now where have we heard it before? Ah, yes, the credit card industry.
The campus actions that card companies found until two decades ago were so strong that they helped lead to a 2009 federal law that made it harder for anyone under the age of 21 to get their products in the first place. Done.
There are some important differences. Credit card issuers can put marks on your record that could prevent you from qualifying for an apartment or other services years later. Robinhood is giving away just $15 to give each student a taste of the investment.
But here’s what they have in common: Both products are habit-forming, and if you get in over your head, the effects can be costly.
So let’s start with a lesson in history.
First-year college students are a highly desirable pool of potential clients. They replenish themselves by the millions each year, and most start schools with no strong affinity for a particular peddler. And they’re fish in a barrel for perfect pitch: A generation ago, card issuers and their marketing firms began turning up on campus with offering free meals or college logo merch to people who completed an application.
“Actually, you had kids signing up for the wrong reason who became well acquainted with the way we work with low-credit clients,” said Odysseus Papadimitriou, a former Capital One employee. Had no clue how the products worked.”
MBNA, which Bank of America eventually acquired, took things a step further. It cuts deals with schools or chapters of their alumni in exchange for names, addresses and phone numbers — up to seven figures a year — so that the company can pitch directly to students.
Enterprising student journalists and others sounded alarm bells, noting that the schools were leading their lambs to slaughter. Inevitably, politicians and consumer advocacy groups took notice. US PIRG, a consumer group that started on campuses, began to appear for a counter-campaign. One of its scenes featured Visa’s logo: FISA with a tagline that read “Free Gifts Now. Big fees later.”
Then, in 2009, Congress passed the Federal Credit Card Act. It was one of several provisions that barred most people under the age of 21 from getting a credit card without a co-signer.
Is Robinhood destined for a similar fate? This can happen, especially if the market goes down and a large number of clients experience unexpected losses.
Like the old-fashioned credit card, Robinhood’s service is easy to obtain and easy to use. (Robinhood’s original gamelike interface was particularly appealing to young investors; students who distance themselves from screens to attend class will undoubtedly discuss its design prowess in business schools for decades to come.) and With credit cards—another saturated industry where it’s expensive to swipe customers from competitors—much depends on finding inexperienced people who want to sample your offering.
This is not necessarily a bad thing. If you use credit responsibly early — and many people do — you start a permanent record that can lead to higher credit scores. Similarly, exposure to the stock market is essential for most people to retire comfortably, and the sooner you start investing wisely, the better off you will be.
But an avalanche of studies over the decades has shown that individuals who trade a lot often end up with less money than if they had left their investments alone. We are locked in losses because we are afraid and because of our greed make too much sense for winners.
Low trading poses a problem for Robinhood. Like some other brokerage firms, it makes money from something called “pay for order flow”. Third parties pay Robinhood for the privilege of executing their clients’ trades, as those parties themselves can make money through clever market maneuvers. However, you cannot make money from the order flow without the order.
And there’s already evidence that many young Robinhood investors are burning out, as my colleague Nathaniel Popper reported last year. Robinhood settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a college student who killed himself believing he had suffered more than $700,000 in damages. The frenzied business at GameStop attracted yet more newbies.
Caution flags and other guidance can help, and some of Robinhood’s educational material is great. They reiterate the essential point that staying invested for a long period of time can fetch you heaps of compound interest.
Still, the company doesn’t offer individual retirement accounts, which can help turn small investments into larger nest eggs. Roth IRAs come with tax benefits that are specifically used for college-age, low-income savers.
In July, Robinhood chief executive Vlad Tenev said it could add more such offerings. A company representative had no additional information to add about any decision or timeline.
Still, there is reason to doubt Robinhood. It recently paid nearly $70 million in restitution as well as fines – the largest in the history of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority – to settle charges of misleading millions of customers and tricking others into making business investments that suit them. were not. And late last year, it paid $65 million to settle allegations the Securities and Exchange Commission had misled users about its use of payments for order flow.
In both the cases, the company neither accepted nor denied the allegations and findings.
“Investing early is critical to building wealth for the long term, but research shows that most young adults have never invested in the stock market,” the company said in a statement. “We want to help educate and empower all investors, including college students, about investing.”
According to Robinhood’s own survey data, its clients are already more racially diverse than more established brokerage firms like Fidelity and Charles Schwab. thanks for that.
But Robinhood has gained a lot from portraying itself as a champion of new investors and its vanity of “democratic” finance. It has also drawn criticism from critics who question whether it has the best interests of beginners at its heart.
When I raised the issue, the company said in a statement, “It is highly elitist to suggest that participation in the markets by small investors is gambling, while participation by the wealthy is investing.”
This is pretty rich, given that no serious person is suggesting that people with low balances are all gamblers. Hopefully, Robinhood employees and investors who cashed in on the company’s $31 billion initial public stock offering in July won’t be the elitist types.
Robinhood said its campus tours will go toward community colleges and historically black colleges and universities, though it did not name them. Perhaps teens who trade aggressively at these institutions will somehow achieve above-average results over the long haul.
No doubt some Robinhood investors have come forward so far. In the soaring stock market, many do — which made it an equally good time for Fidelity to offer its adult clients a plan of their own to open accounts for their teenage children.
I was curious whether Robinhood’s coffee shop tour would include similar financial arrangements with schools as credit card companies used to pay for student data. A statement from the company said it was not compensating schools for “this specific” partnership. The company declined my suggestion to pledge that it would not do so in future partnerships.
So let’s just assume these kinds of campus pitches aren’t going away, and Robinhood has been a central player for a while.
If you have future experiments with any trading app, think of it as if you were or are a new driver.
Most people don’t learn to drive in a high-performance vehicle. In addition, they often take a one-week course and learn to be defensive. “I learned to drive in a slow car,” said Ed Mirzavinsky, who helped lead the US PIRG credit card countercampaign.
Beginners also usually learn lessons from mistakes. As I noted in a column last year, small investment losses can be a very good thing.
Mr. Papadimitriou, who started the credit and personal finance website WalletHub after his Capital One tenure, found himself $20,000 in the hole after losing big on complex bets on Train stock during the tech stock meltdown two decades ago. Today, he said, he is much more conservative.
If history is any guide, today’s gunmen would shoot themselves in the foot, lick their wounds and get back into the market through buying and holding some basic index or exchange-traded fund.
Until then, though, there will be a new crop of teens every year, graduating from high schools that taught them little or nothing about personal finance – free of any sort of parental supervision.
Robinhood would like to buy those students a latte. Best wishes to them.
