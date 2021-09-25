Robinhood Hits College Campus, Where Credit Card Companies Are Afraid to Walk

Robinhood, the free stock-trading app with 21 million active users and counting, is about to hit the road to a college coffeehouse tour to attract new customers.

Now where have we heard it before? Ah, yes, the credit card industry.

The campus actions that card companies found until two decades ago were so strong that they helped lead to a 2009 federal law that made it harder for anyone under the age of 21 to get their products in the first place. Done.

There are some important differences. Credit card issuers can put marks on your record that could prevent you from qualifying for an apartment or other services years later. Robinhood is giving away just $15 to give each student a taste of the investment.

But here’s what they have in common: Both products are habit-forming, and if you get in over your head, the effects can be costly.