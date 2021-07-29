Robinhood I.P.O.: Shares Fall After Opening at $38

SAN FRANCISCO – Robinhood helped propel a “memes stocks” frenzy earlier this year that sent small business share prices up a roller coaster. On Thursday, its own initial public offering was much more subdued.

The stock market startup’s shares opened at $ 38, the same price as its bid, but then fell. Its offer price, which valued the company at $ 31.7 billion and was at the low end of its proposed range, showed investors may be reluctant to embrace the company’s grand mission of upsetting Wall Street.

Robinhood’s free stock trading service has helped create the conditions for wild trading gyrations in so-called stock memes, which are driven by investors promoting their trades on social media. The company, which is on a mission to democratize finance, has also decided to sell up to a third of its offering to retail traders through its own app, adding to the unpredictability of initial trading.

Its offering is among the largest in a frantic year for public market debut, though few companies have had the profile and level of controversy – including blackouts, fines, congressional hearings. , protests and memes – like Robinhood.