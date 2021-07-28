Robinhood Prices Its I.P.O. at $38 a Share

SAN FRANCISCO – Robinhood is known for its association with “memes actions”. Now, the stock trading app could become one.

Robinhood valued its initial public offering at $ 38 a share on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the transaction, valuing the company at $ 31.7 billion. He raised $ 2.1 billion dollars in the offer, setting the stage for the company to begin trading on Thursday under the ticker HOOD.

The price was at the low end of Robinhood’s initially disclosed range of $ 38 to $ 42, showing average interest in the stock.

Robinhood’s IPO is being watched closely, even in the midst of the most frantic year for listings since the dot-com bubble of 2000. The company’s role in facilitating stock transactions, its mission to turn Wall Street upside down and its string of recent controversies have made its offering a symbol of Silicon Valley’s disruption and the challenges that come with it. It has also been closely identified as driving the roller coaster trade of “memes stocks” like GameStop and AMC Entertainment this year.