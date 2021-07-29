Robinhood Shares Are Set to Begin Trading

Shares of investment app Robinhood begin trading on Thursday, after a much-anticipated initial public offering priced at $ 38 a share. It was at the lower end of the range set by bankers for the deal, adding additional intrigue to the company’s first day of trading. Despite this, Robinhood’s IPO raised $ 1.9 billion from investors, valuing the eight-year-old company at nearly $ 32 billion.

Is Robinhood really worth that much?

The numbers only tell part of the story. Robinhood has 22.5 million accounts, but they are much smaller, on average $ 4,500, than that of rival Charles Schwab, with an average balance of $ 200,000. What is not factored into these numbers is that Robinhood clients are on average 31 years old, much younger than the typical clientele of competing brokers. If Robinhood can retain its young customers until retirement, or better yet convert them to credit card or bank customers, as Robinhood says, those accounts could be worth a lot more over time.

“Robinhood has something that no one else has: 22.5 million young people,” said Thomas Peterffy, who founded Interactive Brokers in the 1970s. “It’s huge.”

But institutional investors are wary, and many have refrained from the IPO. , because it does not charge any commission, attracts inexperienced traders and, according to some, encourages them to take huge risks in the market.