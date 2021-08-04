Robinhood Shares Jump, Like the Meme Stocks It Enabled

Robinhood, even yourself.

The stock trading app that helped fuel the small investor frenzy earlier this year soared on Wednesday in exchanges that had all the hallmarks of the “meme stock mania” that drove prices higher. companies like AMC Entertainment and GameStop.

Robinhood shares rose 65% to $ 77, double their price at the end of last week, and trading was briefly halted by the Nasdaq exchange. By mid-morning, stocks had fallen somewhat and had risen about 35%. It was a second day of big gains after jumping 24% on Tuesday.

Robinhood only became a publicly traded company last week. It valued its initial public offering at $ 38 a share, but the stock stumbled on its first day of trading on Thursday, ending down more than 8%.

Since then, however, buyers have emerged, especially among the ranks of individual investors the company caters to. The stock rose to the top of Fidelity’s order list for traders in its brokerage unit on Wednesday, suggesting that demand from day traders is behind the stock surge.