Robinhood’s Guinea Pig for Upending Public Offerings: Itself

SAN FRANCISCO – When Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt created the Robinhood scholarship app in 2013, entrepreneurs declared their mission to democratize Wall Street and make finance accessible to everyone. Now, as they prepare to go public, they are taking this philosophy to a new extreme.

Mr Tenev and Mr Bhatt have long discussed how Robinhood’s initial public offering would be more open than any previous offering, three people close to the company said. This week, the two founders gave the details: Robinhood plans to sell up to a third of its offering, or $ 770 million in stock, directly to customers through its app. The company added that anyone can participate in a special livestream of its investor presentations this Saturday.

The moves are very unusual and disrupt the traditional IPO process. No company has ever offered so many shares to common investors to begin with; companies typically reserve only 1 or 2 percent of their shares for customers. And investor presentations usually take place behind closed doors with Wall Street companies, which have long had the most access to public offerings.

But Mr Tenev and Mr Bhatt have been planning since at least 2019 to change the way IPOs are done, said a person familiar with the company who was not authorized to speak in public. Robinhood also chose Goldman Sachs to lead its offering in part due to the bank’s ability to help sell pre-IPO stocks – normally reserved for professionally managed funds – to thousands of investors daily on the app. Robinhood, said another person involved in the offering.