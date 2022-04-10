Rock band robbed of everything by California thieves, fans come to the rescue



The Venezuelan touring rock band, The Zeta, was robbed of equipment, documents and money while at a coffee shop in Oakland, California on Monday. Fans soon came forward to help raise funds and replace their stolen items.

“The first moment, it’s 100 percent shocking and you’re so scared, because you have so many important things inside you,” said Danny Hernandez of Zeta.

The band said they moved away from the van for only five minutes. The stolen items included computers, musical instruments, approximately $ 1,000 in cash and personal documents. The band members’ green cards, passports and social security cards were also stolen. Their instruments, however, remain untouched.

“It was actually such a small window that we left the van and went to have coffee,” Hernandez said.

The band initially tried to track their stolen items through their Apple AirPods tracking capabilities. Fearing that the robbers might be armed, they decided against it.

The band is currently in the states for their 45-day tour across the United States. Their manager, Marshall Rons, hosted a GoFundMe page to recover lost losses. The band estimates the total loss will be around $ 12,000 and has raised more than $ 13,000 since the page was set up on Thursday morning.

Addressing the band’s fans on the GoFundMe page, Rones said, “We are all grateful and grateful to all of you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Due to the lack of relations between the United States and Venezuela, the band’s main concern now is handling stolen passports.

“You know, getting your Venezuelan passport is a job, it’s very difficult,” Hernandez said.

No suspects have been arrested. Police now have an eyewitness to say they say several people, including a red SUV, got into the band’s van.