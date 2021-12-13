Rocketry: The Nambi Effect 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie (2022): Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an Indian upcoming Hindi language biography drama film directed by Madhavan. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Based by the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of being a spy and arrested in 1994. Though free, he is still fighting for justice, with those police officials alleged to have falsely implicated him, still free.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie Details:

Movies Name : Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Release Date: 1 April 2022

Director : Madhavan

: Madhavan Producer: Alek Conic, Irakli Gogichadze, Smriti Jain, Madhavan, Arjun Madhavan, Sarita Madhavan, Gaurav Mishra, Varghese Moolan, Vijay Moolan, Prakash Nambiar, Natia Nikoleishvili, Umesh Pawar, Tushar Sood

Alek Conic, Irakli Gogichadze, Smriti Jain, Madhavan, Arjun Madhavan, Sarita Madhavan, Gaurav Mishra, Varghese Moolan, Vijay Moolan, Prakash Nambiar, Natia Nikoleishvili, Umesh Pawar, Tushar Sood Production: Prerna Kathuria, Ranjit Singh

Writer : Madhavan

Music: Sam C.S.

Language: Hindi

Watch on: Theatres

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Cast?

Madhavan

Simran

Rajit Kapoor

Ravi Raghavendra

Misha Ghoshal

Shyam Renganathan

Muralidaran

Karthik Kumar

Gulshan Grover

Rajeev Ravindranathan

Dinesh Prabhakar

Mohan Raman

Ron Donachie

Phyllis Logan

Vincent Riotta

Bijou Thaangjam

Jagan

Sam Mohan

Bhawsheel Sahni

Bhawsheel Sahani Singh

Shah Rukh Khan

Suriya

Jack Dimich

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Official Trailer

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Official Trailer Coming soon.

