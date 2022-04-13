Rocking Star Yash’s tremendous song ‘Sultan’ released from KGF Chapter 2 Rocking Star Yash’s tremendous song ‘Sultan’ released from KGF Chapter 2

India’s most awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 14th April 2022 is already making headlines. In such a situation, the makers have released a single from this upcoming release film to make the fans happy and excited. The song Sultan of KGF: Chapter 2 has been released today and it is quite fun to listen to. Yash’s charm has already enthralled the audience in the film and the songs of the film.

This fast paced track of the film is full of energy. The music of the film is set to release today on 13th April 2022. The songs of the film have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and it is said that the playlist in KGF: Chapter 2 is well prepared.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought after directors.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. One of the emerging pan India production houses, Hombale Films is all set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Saalar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given superhit films like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 14:15 [IST]