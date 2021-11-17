Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot in Delhi for 40 days! Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be in Delhi for so many days!

Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky and Rani’s love story is currently in the news. It was officially announced a few months back. There is a discussion about this film that its shooting is going to be done in Delhi. One reason for this is that the film is based on the love story of Delhi. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will now shoot this film in Delhi itself. It is learned that this schedule of Delhi is about 40 days and the stars are going to work on it continuously.

It is learned that some scenes of this film are to be shot in Unchagaon. Recently both have also shot a terrace sequence at a place in Amar Colony. Apart from this, the source says that the shooting of the film is also to be done in Delhi’s most spectacular location CP.

Apart from this, the film is also to be shot in Bengali Market, Gurugram. Greater Noida is also a location. All the sets of this film will be in Delhi and this is where the film will end.

Let us tell you that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been seen in Karan Johar’s film even before this. This film was Gully Boy and both of them had a big bang. Rocky and Rani’s love story is also going to prove to be a great film.

Ranveer Singh says that he is ready for this film. On the workfront, Alia Bhatt is busy with ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh is in news about ’83 The Film’.

