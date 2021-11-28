Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shooting pics – Alia Ranveer spotted in a playful mood | Photos of Alia – Ranveer on the sets of Rocky and Rani’s love story

a mature love story This film will be a wonderful love story woven in the threads of the family. If some reports are to be believed, then Karan Johar’s film will be a light-hearted but mature love story if the reports are to be believed. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen as a Bengali girl and Ranveer Singh will be seen as a Delhi boy. Returning after five years Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has a plethora of projects in his hand at the moment but Karan Johar himself was focusing on other things away from direction for a long time. Karan Johar last took over the direction in 2016 with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now Karan Johar is going to return as a director after five years. had to start another film It is worth noting that Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were about to start work together on Takht, Dharma Productions’ ambitious period drama before the lockdown. But this project is stuck between the lockdown and the pandemic. At the same time, Karan Johar had started work on a light-hearted film which could relieve people’s stress. Dharmendra ready for new innings While Dharmendra was last seen on screen with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the sequel of Yamla Pagla Deewana, there are reports that he will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2 with his grandson Karan Deol. This is the reason Dharmendra is preparing himself to play another innings in films. READ Also Randeep Hooda shares cute photo of his Sanskari dog fans share their own experience | Randeep Hooda's dog is very cultured; Fans started laughing after seeing the photo, tell your experience --> -->

Shabana Azmi is also away from the screen for a long time

Shabana Azmi has been missing from the screen for a long time. His last strong character was seen in Neerja in 2016. Since then, he has distanced himself from the screen. However, in 2017 she appeared in the film Chalk and Duster. Interestingly, Shabana Azmi was one of those people who called up Karan Johar after watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and pointed out the mistakes of the film to him.

Ibrahim is assisting

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar in this film. According to the news, Ibrahim is learning the nuances of filmmaking, after which he will prepare for his debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

After Gully Boy

The pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was seen together in Gully Boy by the audience and was highly appreciated. Now the audience is very excited to see the pair romancing back. The logo of Rocky and Rani’s love story has also been launched which was very much liked by the audience.