Rodney Marsh Dies After Cardiac Arrest Last Week Wicket Keeper Having 1348 Dismissals in 445 matches

Rodney Marsh Passes Away: Australia’s legendary wicket-keeper batsman Rodney Marsh has said goodbye to the world at the age of 74. He made a total of 1348 hunting behind the wickets in 445 matches. He had 355 victims to his name in Test cricket.

Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Rodney Marsh has passed away. He also suffered a heart attack a week ago during an event to raise money for charitable causes in Queensland. Marsh said goodbye to the world at the age of 74. Marsh played a total of 445 matches for Australia including First Class, Test and ODI.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame confirmed on Friday that Marsh, who played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984, died at a hospital in Adelaide. He once held the record for most wickets by a wicket-keeper in Tests at 355, including 95 off the bowling of great fast bowler Dennis Lillee. He also scored 3633 runs in Test cricket with 3 centuries.

He also played 92 ODIs for Australia in which he has 1225 runs in his name along with 124 wickets. He said goodbye to international cricket in February 1984. Marsh, a left-handed batsman, was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Test cricket. He scored three Test centuries in his career. In first-class cricket, he scored 11067 runs in 257 matches and also took 869 wickets behind the wicket.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh. A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod’s contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Ros, children Paul, Dan and Jamie and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/DXR0rEyZjx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2022

Marsh also heads the national cricket academies in Australia and England. He was the first head of the International Cricket Council’s World Coaching Academy in Dubai. He was elected chairman of Australia’s selection committee in 2014 and held the position for two years. Marsh was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.

A look at Marsh’s career

Marsh and Lillee made their Test debut in the 1970–71 Ashes series against England and retired after the 1984 Test against Pakistan. Marsh played his first ODI on 5 January 1971 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and retired from international cricket in February 1984, playing his 92nd ODI against the West Indies. He was also a part of the World Series of Cricket in the 1970s which gave a new dimension to international cricket.

This was followed by a new revolution in the game for professional players and fans. Marsh, a left-handed batsman, was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Test cricket. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in Adelaide in 1972. He scored three Test centuries in his career.

Hall of Fame President John Bertrand said Marsh spoke without fear and recognized the talent of young cricketers. He said, “Marsh hunted a lot. Catch marsh and bowl lilies, a common sight in Test cricket. He made many records in his career and created history. We respect them.”