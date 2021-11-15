Rodrigo Duterte to Run for Senate in the Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for the Senate in next year’s election, he said. The general secretary of Duterte’s political party said on Monday. This announcement was made by Shri. The announcement was made just days after Duterte’s retirement, and his daughter Sarah Duterte filed her candidacy for vice president.

Mr. Duterte entered the race before the deadline. On Saturday, his press secretary said Mr Duterte was considering running for vice president against Ms Duterte.

This political conspiracy was another turning point in the beginning of the competitive and unexpected elections in May. More than 90 candidates have entered the race for the presidency, including former champion boxer Manny Pacquiao and Mr Duterte’s top aide Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

The former dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said on Saturday that she would support him as president and that Ms Duterte was widely regarded as one of the leading runners-up to the presidency before running for office on her ticket as vice president.