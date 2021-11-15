Rodrigo Duterte to Run for Senate in the Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for the Senate in next year’s election, he said. The general secretary of Duterte’s political party said on Monday. This announcement was made by Shri. The announcement was made just days after Duterte’s retirement, and his daughter Sarah Duterte filed her candidacy for vice president.
Mr. Duterte entered the race before the deadline. On Saturday, his press secretary said Mr Duterte was considering running for vice president against Ms Duterte.
This political conspiracy was another turning point in the beginning of the competitive and unexpected elections in May. More than 90 candidates have entered the race for the presidency, including former champion boxer Manny Pacquiao and Mr Duterte’s top aide Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.
The former dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said on Saturday that she would support him as president and that Ms Duterte was widely regarded as one of the leading runners-up to the presidency before running for office on her ticket as vice president.
By staying in politics, Mr. Duterte can use his network to try to protect himself from criminal charges. He is currently being questioned by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for sharply criticizing his bloody war on drugs and has repeatedly stated that he will not allow ICC investigators to enter the country.
Mr Duterte is still popular in the Philippines, despite his brutal crackdown on riots and drug abuse. Many have credited him with launching social-welfare policies such as universal health care, free college education and cash handouts during epidemics.
But in August, when Mr. Duterte first flirted with the idea of running for vice president, many Filipinos saw it as an oversight. The Philippine constitution limits the president to a single, six-year term. The Social Weather Survey, a top public opinion research organization, found that 60 percent of those polled said it would be unconstitutional for him to find a VP seat.
Mr Duterte later said he would retire at the end of his current term.
On Saturday, when Mr Duterte was seen renewing his desire for the vice presidency, there was a shocking wave across the country. But Mr Duterte’s spokesman Harry Rock said Monday that the president and his daughter “love each other.”
“They will never fight, they will never fight for any position,” Mr Rok told reporters.
On Sunday, Ms Duterte released a video on Facebook in which she said her decision to run for vice president would allow her to meet her supporters “halfway”.
“This is a path that will allow me to heed your call to serve our country and make me a stronger person and public servant in the years to come,” she said.
Jason Guterres Contributed to the report.
