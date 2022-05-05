Roe v. Wade called into question by many Democrats, liberal scholars over the years



Since the ruling came into effect in 1973, many liberal legal scholars have publicly questioned the legitimacy of the Supreme Court’s Rowe v. Wade decision, which has returned to the national spotlight after the leaked majority opinion was on the verge of a controversial abortion verdict. Reversal

Archibald Cox, who served as President John F. Kennedy’s solicitor general, said: “Failure to address the issue in policy terms leaves the idea of ​​reading like a set of hospital rules and regulations … neither the historian, nor the general public, nor the lawyer. All prescriptions for the trial [Harry] Blackmoon is part of the constitution. “

Kermit Roosevelt, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote that “as an example of the practice of writing a constitutional opinion, he believes that”Rowe A serious disappointment. “

“As a constitutional argument, Rowe More consistently, “Roosevelt said. It supported the right of an embryo to a constitutional ‘individual’ 14th Amendment right through a long, but pointless, cross-cultural historical review of abortion restrictions and a neat but irrelevant refutation of the Strawman argument.”

Liberal political pundit Michael Kinsley concludes that Rowe v. Wade represents judicial “excess”.

“Although I was in favor, I was taught law school, and still believe that Rowe vs. Wade This is a good example of a bad argument and judicial overreaching, “Kinsley said Wrote . “I also believe that it was a political catastrophe for the Liberals. Rowe It was the first to politicize religious conservatives when it shut down a political process that, however, legalized abortion by state. “

On a Twitter Thread Grabien’s founder, Tom Elliott, posted a number of examples of liberals criticizing the law, including former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who once called it a “heavy-handed judicial intervention.” [that] It was difficult to justify and it seems to have provoked, not resolved, the conflict. “

“I strongly support a woman’s right to choose but Rowe v. Wade was a disaster,” constitutional lawyer and Harvard professor Alan Darshovitz told Business Insider in 2016, adding that it was the “wrong place” for the Supreme Court.

Democrat Darshovitz added that there was no “clearly governed constitutional principle” in Rowe v. Wade.

Earlier this week, Politico reported that a draft of an opinion circulated in the Supreme Court showed Justice Samuel Alito that a majority of judges in the court had decided to dismiss Rowe v. Wade, which would send the abortion controversy to the state level. .

Supreme Court Sure The authenticity of the document, however, states that it is only a draft and the court has not issued a final decision on the matter.

“Judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent the court’s decision or the final position of any member of the case,” the court said.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced in his own statement with the court’s press release that he had called on the court-martial to investigate the situation and find out the source of the leaked documents in Politico. Roberts also spoke out against the notion that the leak could be a political ploy to influence the outcome of the case.

Ron Blazer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.