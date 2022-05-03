Roe v. Wade unrest: DC police activate protest units after Supreme Court abortion ruling leak



The DC Police Department on Tuesday activated its civil trouble units in anticipation of protests against a leaked Supreme Court decision that indicated the court could soon overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Protests erupted at the Supreme Court building just minutes after the initial leak on Monday evening. According to Fox 5 DC, DC police have activated additional units to respond to possible “first corrective action” as of Sunday.

The move comes after a draft copy of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion was leaked to the Mississippi Abortion Law Politico. The decision would overturn Rowe v. Wade if four other judges accepted.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday described the leak as a “betrayal” of the court and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

Republicans on Capitol Hill have also expressed outrage at the almost unprecedented leak, while Democrats have sounded the alarm in defense of abortion.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, saying the move is a clear attempt to overturn a court ruling.

McConnell, R-KY, said, “Someone, probably someone inside the court, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to run a pressure campaign.” “The one who did this immoral thing knew what could happen.”

“The same political movement that used one loophole to move Justice Breyer’s retirement process forward is trying to use another loophole to make the court less secure and less impartial,” he added.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Roke would be overthrown for “insulting fundamental justice.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, echoed his sentiments and called for Rowe v. Wade to be codified by law.

“Republican-appointed judges have reportedly voted to overturn.” Rowe vs. Wade It would be a disgusting act, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history, “said D-CA in a joint statement with Schumer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Several of these conservative judges, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, tore up the Constitution and tarnished both the precedent and the reputation of the Supreme Court – all at the expense of millions of women.” Which they have relied on for half a century, “the couple continued.

Row v. Wade Rebellion: McConnell Calls for Supreme Court Liquor Trial

If the Supreme Court decision is overturned in the end, the power to control abortion policy will go to the state. More than a dozen states have already passed “trigger laws” that would enact stricter abortion restrictions as soon as Rock is repealed, while many others have already passed explicit protection for abortion.

Biden on Tuesday suggested that reversing the 1973 decision would ban abortion nationwide, which is not the case.

“We are going to give a verdict based on a decision of the Supreme Court which says that no one can decide to abort a child, I think it becomes too much,” he told reporters.