Roe v. Wade: What it is and what the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion could signal



A landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that provided federal protection for abortion could soon be overturned in a draft opinion from one of the court’s conservative judges, presumably leaving states to decide how to conduct the process within their boundaries.

The 7-2 judgment in Rowe v. Wade, which made it illegal for women to control abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy, came after months of discussion and two sets of oral arguments in court on January 22, 1973.

Norma McCurve, identified as Jane Rowe in the case, became pregnant in 1969 and wanted an abortion. At the time, abortion was banned in Texas for rape, incest, or saving a mother’s life. With the help of two recent law students at the University of Texas, a lawsuit was filed against McCurvey. The lawsuit alleges that McCurvey’s constitutional rights were violated and that he had abortion rights in his home state of Texas.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas agreed that the state’s refusal to perform an abortion on McCurve was unconstitutional, pointing to the right to privacy enshrined in the Ninth Amendment. Finally, after an appeal from the state, the case went to the Supreme Court in 1970.

The Supreme Court has ruled that state laws prohibiting abortion – except to save the mother’s life – were unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment, which states that no state “enacts or enforces any law that would curtail the privileges or immunity of citizens.”

The Supreme Court could make a dramatic change in abortion law in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency, Mississippi abortion case. This could potentially allow states to radically change access to the system.

A leaked draft opinion from February published by Politico on Monday indicates that the court may move in that direction, although the decision was not final.

“We think Rowe and Casey must be dismissed,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in a document labeled “court opinion” for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case. “It is time to pay attention to the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.”

Alito also noted that “sharply conflicting views” have been held by Americans.

“Some people sincerely believe that a man becomes pregnant and abortion ends an innocent life,” he wrote. “Others feel just as strongly that any rule of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality. Still others in the third group think that abortion should be allowed in some cases but not in all situations, and those who This group has different views on specific restrictions that should be imposed. “

Observers had previously suggested that the court’s conservative majority would follow Rowe v. Wade to dismiss the decades-old precedent. By doing so, it could allow state legislatures to pass legislation banning abortions before the fetus can function.

It is also possible that the court will set a new, vague standard for abortion restrictions – opening the floodgates of additional cases and slowing down Republicans’ efforts to ban the practice.

26 states will confirm or possibly ban abortion if Rowe v. Wade is abolished, according to the abortion think tank Gutmachar Institute. Of these, 22 states already have complete or almost total bans on books blocked by Roy in addition to Texas. The Supreme Court has already allowed the state law to take effect six weeks later due to the unusual civil enforcement structure. Four more states are expected to pass sanctions sooner rather than later.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia, meanwhile, have secured access to abortion under state law.

This year, eight conservative states have already moved to limit abortion rights in anticipation of a decision to overturn or wrap up the Rowe. Oklahoma, for example, has passed several bills in recent weeks, one of which will take effect this summer, making abortion a crime. Many anti-abortion bills have been passed this year in GOP-led states, with the exception of rape or incest, to save the mother’s life.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday responded to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico and confirmed its veracity, with Chief Justice John Roberts condemning the leak and calling for an investigation into the source.

“Judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent the court’s decision or the final position of any member of the case,” the court said.

“This betrayal of court trust to the extent that it undermines the integrity of our operations will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way,” Roberts said. “We are blessed to have a workforce in court – permanent employees and law clerks alike – deeply loyal to the organization and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting and upholding the confidentiality of the judicial process.”

Roberts added, “This is a single and serious violation of the belief that the court and the community of government employees working here are in contempt.”

The chief justice said he had called on the court-martial to open an “investigation into the source of the leak”.

